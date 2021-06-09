One of the benefits of subscribing to The Californian is receiving the Bakersfield Life magazine.
It was a real treat to read Cal State Bakersfield History Lecturer Julie Plata's vignette on the history of Stiern Veterinary Hospital.
Sen. Walter Stiern gave up his veterinary practice in 1966, when California voters approved a full-time Legislature. Stiern was first elected in 1958.
There is no doubt Stiern's veterinary practice played a factor in his winning career. As the Californian Sacramento bureau political writer Bruce Scheidt once said, "...with modest hyperbole, Stiern at one time knew the name of every cow in Kern County."
Dr. Walter Stiern also took care of many dogs and cats before he became a state senator.
During his first state Senate campaign, at age 44, Stiern sent about 20,000 letters asking for support to every person who ever had brought a pet or animal to the Stiern family veterinary hospital on Monterey Street in Bakersfield.
In doing so, Stiern practiced one of the earliest forms of direct-mail campaign strategy. It gave him a good base to call upon for political help.
Imagine the difficulty in trying to persuade a parent to vote against the senator who cared for the family pet.
During World War II, Stiern was commissioned in the Army Veterinary Corps as a first lieutenant. His duty was to give medical care for Army mules that were used to transport cargo over the Burma Road in the China-India-Burma Theater.
Among his duties as an Army veterinarian was the inspection of food used for troops as well as sanitary conditions of food establishments adjacent to military posts.
Stiern's medical background was a motivating factor in authoring the bill that became law requiring sanitary toilets in the fields for farm workers. Stiern took political heat at the time from the agriculture industry for taking that stand.
On April 7, 1988, the California State Senate and, in a rare appearance, 13 former legislators eulogized Sen. Walter W. Stiern as a respected statesman and caring public servant who genuinely loved people.
Former Republican Sen. John Nejedly recalled how impressed he was with Stiern, who once took time out of his busy schedule to treat his sick rabbits.
Stiern served the people of Kern County with distinction, personal integrity and rare bipartisanship.
Stiern never took a foreign junket paid for by a special interest group or named a bill after himself, a practice called tombstoning.
It was Democrat Sen. Stiern from conservative Kern County who, in 1966, stood up on the floor of the California State Senate denouncing an effort aimed at wiping out all state fair-housing statutes. Stiern argued it was an insult to Black American soldiers with whom he served during World War II.
The political editor of the McClatchy Newspapers, Martin Smith, called Stiern's action "rare political courage."
The year 1979 found Stiern being pressured by Gov. Ronald Reagan to provide the swing vote in favor of the governor's proposal to restructure state taxes.
Reagan told Stiern if he would support this tax shift, he would not go into Stiern's district to campaign against his reelection.
Stiern would not budge. After a face-to-face meeting with Reagan, the senator publicly declared: "I cannot vote for this tax increase bill. It would shift the tax burden to the working man."
Reagan followed through on his threat. He went on television in Kern County with wild attacks against Stiern.
Kern County voters proved not to be the easily manipulated rednecks the GOP strategists had imagined.
The voters returned Stiern to office with nearly 55 percent of the vote.
Respected syndicated columnist Dan Walters said of Stiern, "When a...Stiern...dies, it's a sad reminder of all that was once right about our political system — how it attracted some of the state's best and brightest who were committed to the state's well being — and how much it has deteriorated into a mindless, unproductive game of personal and partisan posturing and special interest influence-peddling."
Sen. Walter W. Stiern's legacy endures in the lives of people he affected and those who are still alive who feel the greatness of this remarkable public servant.
Mark Salvaggio is a former Bakersfield City Councilman and longtime political observer.