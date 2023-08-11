Despite historic growth in population over the last 30 years, Kern County has entrenched rates of poverty, illiteracy and stagnant upward mobility that rival America’s poorest regions and states, particularly in our underserved communities of color where economic mobility is an ever-increasing issue. These communities need bold, innovative and compassionate leaders who advocate for immediate and substantive change.

Leadership matters, especially if we are to address the educational inequities that exist in underserved and rural communities in Kern County.