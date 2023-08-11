Despite historic growth in population over the last 30 years, Kern County has entrenched rates of poverty, illiteracy and stagnant upward mobility that rival America’s poorest regions and states, particularly in our underserved communities of color where economic mobility is an ever-increasing issue. These communities need bold, innovative and compassionate leaders who advocate for immediate and substantive change.
Leadership matters, especially if we are to address the educational inequities that exist in underserved and rural communities in Kern County.
This summer, institutes of higher education across Kern are in the midst of a pivotal transition in leadership with the retirement of California State University Bakersfield President Lynette Zelezny and Kern Community College District engaged in the search effort for a new chancellor. Considering this, it’s important to remind ourselves that our colleges and universities are classified as Hispanic Serving Institutions, meaning that they qualify for federal funding intended to expand educational opportunities and improve graduation rates for its Hispanic students.
Leadership matters, and representation matters in leadership which mirrors our Kern County population. Therefore, the hiring committees at the colleges and university levels across Kern should prioritize finding a Latino(a)s to serve as its new leaders.
While graduation rates for Latino(a) students have improved statewide, there are still many hurdles for future students, who make up 55% of the state’s K-12 population, to succeed. While 78% of Hispanic students enroll in community colleges, only 2% transfer to a four-year university within two years, and only 32% transfer within six years, according to the 2021 report published by the Campaign for College Opportunity. Only 36% of Latino(a) students who transfer to the CSU earn their bachelor’s degree in two years, and only 18% of Latino(a) freshmen graduate within four years.
Despite making up a majority of the state’s population, Latino(a)s only make up 12% of tenured faculty and 16% of senior leadership across the University of California, California State University and California Community College systems, according to a 2018 report by the Campaign for College Opportunity. College students are more likely to succeed when they have faculty, staff and leadership who share their roots and can reflect their lived experience, and they’re more likely to seek mentorship with people to whom they can relate.
This is why seeking out Latino(a) leaders is so crucial for the future of Kern County, especially in our current moment, when technology is changing the nature of our local workforce and many people without higher education risk being left behind.
The Higher Education Act of 1992 established HSIs as a designation for colleges and universities that have at least 25% Hispanic students, and California has more HSIs than any other state. Clearly, the status quo of HSIs is not enough, and representation in leadership significantly matters. Leadership must reflect the population if we are to have upward mobility, a sustainable community and future success.
If Kern County is going to reverse its historic trend of intergenerational poverty, it needs college and university leaders that have a keen understanding of our region’s inequities, as well as a strategy to reverse those inequities moving forward. The best candidate for those positions would be a Latino(a) who has directly experienced the struggles that their students have faced and who can inspire students from similar backgrounds toward educational achievements we all deserve.
Andres Chavez is executive director of the National Chavez Center and Linda Quinones-Vaughan is a community member.