In a congressional hearing, Sen. Rand Paul pointed out that Ukraine was once part of the Soviet Union — implying that, from the Russian perspective, the invasion of Ukraine was justified.
The press excoriated Paul. A prominent news organization headlined Paul’s comments as “citing Russia's stated reasoning behind invasion.” In a similar vein, a contender for Paul’s Senate seat accused him of “actively pushing Putin’s propaganda in the Senate.”
Paul opposes Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine. But obviously, his inquiry into the Russian point of view entered a No-Fly Zone.
At this point I will clarify that I deplore Putin and endorse the U.S. and NATO’s robust supply of military equipment and munitions to Ukraine.
But I also think that Paul’s inquiry deserves to be pursued. Not only Russian leadership but also a large segment of the Russian population thinks of the Ukraine as part of Russia. From their point of view, the “Special Operation” is partly the recovery of a delinquent portion of the Russian state and partly a defense of Russia’s soft underbelly — its 1,400-plus mile border with the Ukraine.
This Russian point of view bodes ill for the course of war in Ukraine. Civil wars and defenses of homelands portend long, bloody and intractable conflicts. Recent press accounts that gloat over Russia’s military incompetence, or suggest that we will weaken Russia, may be premature.
Here, I will push even further into the No-Fly Zone. Our news media dare not compare the conflict in Ukraine to our own war between North and South. Admittedly, the comparison is perverse: Lincoln was Light, Putin is Evil. Yet we should remember that Lincoln’s most immediate objective was to preserve the Union. A disrupted Union might not have survived as a nation. The remaining North would have had to contend with a long, unruly border on the South. Moreover, the Confederacy might have become — and was — subject to the disruptive influence of European nations, especially England. Loss of the lower Mississippi — roadway from the interior of our nation to the ocean – would have been disastrous. Thus, even beyond the issue of slavery, the Union was worth fighting for.
Rightly or wrongly, Russia seems to view its own situation in a similar light. And the Ukrainian and American Civil Wars both bear some similar characteristics, including border conflicts. As one historian says about the U.S. border war: “The Civil War came early to Missouri and Kansas, stayed late, and was characterized at all times by unremitting and unparalleled brutality.” Sound like Donetsk? And of course, we had our own break-away republic: West Virginia. Crimea is Russia’s Mississippi — its roadway to the Black Sea.
The most salient point, however, is that civil wars can embroil both sides in determined, all-consuming combat that ends only with total exhaustion of one side or the other.
In thinking over Rand Paul’s inquiry, and especially its implications, I conclude that the Ukrainian war may be protracted and debilitating. Russians who view the Ukraine as rightfully theirs may show greater determination on the battlefront, and greater tolerance for losses, than we have imagined. Think about the dreadful carnage of our Civil War. Russia’s use of tactical nuclear weapons cannot be ruled out.
Here's another disclaimer: I’m not a Rand Paul fan. But I don’t think he should be criticized for what he said.
Girard Fisher is a retired lawyer living in Tehachapi. He has also taught high school history and government.