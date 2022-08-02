Today’s challenging times find risk management tools intended for organizations to be equally helpful for our homes and families.
Current crime waves impose additional need for security. Crimes range from cybercrime and burglary inside our homes to theft of personal property outside — including our automobiles and their catalytic converters — and now even their costly fuel!
Other major property risks include fire (and wildfires), water damage, windstorms — remember December 1991? Also, destructive riots such as 574 in the U.S. during the summer of 2020. And, of course, the ever-present risk of a major earthquake. I’m old enough to remember the summer of 1952!
The problem is real. The risks are high. So, how will risk management help you and your family?
The first step is “risk identification and measurement.” Typical property risks are described above. You should review your property values periodically — including your home’s reconstruction (not market) value. Also, take photos of the interior and exterior of your home for future reference in the wake of any major loss. Store the photos elsewhere, of course.
The second step is “risk elimination or reduction.” Think through what you can do to eliminate or reduce risks in and around your home. Examples costing very little include
• Leave outdoor lighting on overnight to deter burglars.
• Remove flammable liquids from inside your garage.
• Park car(s) overnight in your locked garage.
• Wrap outdoor faucets with Styrofoam to mitigate freezing.
• Remove small rugs to avoid trip hazards.
• Create a family disaster plan. (Go to Google for sample templates.)
• Never let any car’s gas tank fuel level go below 50 percent (for evacuations).
Risk reduction steps involving higher investment usually trigger insurance premium discounts. They include:
• residential alarm systems with video cameras;
• smoke and carbon monoxide alarms;
• older homes may be retrofitted (see www.strengthenmyhouse.com) for enhanced earthquake risk reduction; and
• swimming pools where multiple liability risks can be mitigated by fencing, strict rules such as no running, roughhousing, etc.
The third step is “risk assumption.” None of us can insure against every conceivable risk. War and insurrection are too catastrophic (as we saw recently in Ukraine). Arson is uninsurable if you are the perpetrator (but covered if not). A common risk assumption is the deductible in property-liability policies and “co-pays” in health insurance.
The fourth and final step is “risk transfer to others.”
When you contract for major (and, at your discretion, minor) repairs or remodeling of your home, you should ask the contractor(s) to provide a certificate of their liability and workers’ compensation insurance that show you as an additional insured for your project.
Their written contract should include “Hold Harmless” and “Indemnification” clauses in your favor to help keep you out of costly litigation should your contractor(s) be sued. That’s a non-insurance “risk transfer.”
The most common risk transfer is insurance. Your homeowners and automobile policies are prime examples. However, you should also consider these:
• Personal Umbrella (excess) Liability Insurance to increase your protection by $1 million (or higher) per claim — for both your home(s) and your car(s).
• Earthquake Insurance in a “Difference in Conditions” policy. We live in “earthquake country” and are overdue for a major event. Kern County’s 1952 event (7.3 magnitude on the White Wolf Fault) doesn’t quite qualify as “major” — as destructive as it truly was. The 1857 Fort Tejon earthquake (7.9 magnitude on the nearby San Andreas) does qualify. Scientists say a major event (8.0 or so) historically occurs roughly every 150 years on the lower San Andreas fault. We’re overdue!
• Flood risk is very low now — with Lake Isabella at only 9 percent of capacity — but this will change at some point. Hopefully!
• High-valued jewelry, art, musical instruments, etc. need to be expressly scheduled in your Homeowners policy — with specific values confirmed by professional appraisals.
A traditional goal of risk management is “a quiet night’s sleep.” Hopefully, that will be your outcome by taking these effective risk management steps.
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, AAI, AIS is a local risk management consultant. He is the author of 281-page “Quality Risk Management Fieldbook” published by International Risk Management Institute in Dallas, plus numerous papers in national insurance and risk management journals.