Although I returned to teaching classes in person last year, this fall has finally seen a rebound in enrollment numbers and student engagement that has made Bakersfield College’s main campus so vibrant. It is a wonderful feeling and frankly, a relief, to get back on track.
But let’s not kid ourselves. Two and a half years of living in limbo — whether this is still considered a time of pandemic or not — has taken its toll on everyone. (My own mother admonished me last week to stop taking home COVID tests every time I had an ache or sniffle.)
Fortunately, the outstanding staff at Bakersfield College are working to bring the excitement and love of community back to BC. The school’s Foundation hosted the first Promenade event on Oct. 15, which gave people the chance to visit BC, see all the new buildings on the Panorama Drive campus and witness firsthand the work the college is doing. Vocal and instrumental groups performed, the planetarium offered shows, local vendors sold food and drinks, and visitors got to explore the fruits of Measure J, its 2016 passage essential to transforming BC.
On Nov. 4, BC will host an Inaugural Pathway Preview event with an anticipated 1,000 area high school seniors attending. These future Renegades will have the opportunity to learn about the myriad programs BC offers and get clearer ideas of how to get on track when they start college next year.
Academically, contact with all current students has been increased to track their progress throughout the semester. The goal of the regular notifications that faculty send to students is certainly not to be annoying or punitive. It is a way to reach out to reassure those who are doing well and assist those who are struggling. Often, a solution may be available for students who are too uncertain or overwhelmed to ask for help.
Committees continue working to bring new curricular offerings to best serve Kern’s communities. Offering multiple learning modalities — in person, live online and asynchronous courses — will continue to provide options for a variety of students.
All this is to say that lots of good stuff is happening. Is everything perfect? No. Is BC a utopia where every single person is always satisfied? Hardly. (I can see students rolling their eyes and colleagues chuckling in my mind’s eye as I write those words.) But it is a place where everyone, from teenagers and adults to working parents to anyone seeking knowledge and or a new skill can learn. After a prolonged period of deep uncertainty, a revitalized campus brings welcome change and emphasizes the sense of community that was suspended in the fray of a pandemic.
Erin Auerbach is a professor of journalism at Bakersfield College and adviser of the award-winning Renegade Rip.