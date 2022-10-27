Erin Auerbach.jpeg

Although I returned to teaching classes in person last year, this fall has finally seen a rebound in enrollment numbers and student engagement that has made Bakersfield College’s main campus so vibrant. It is a wonderful feeling and frankly, a relief, to get back on track.

But let’s not kid ourselves. Two and a half years of living in limbo — whether this is still considered a time of pandemic or not — has taken its toll on everyone. (My own mother admonished me last week to stop taking home COVID tests every time I had an ache or sniffle.)