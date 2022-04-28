"The road to disaster is often paved with good intentions."
Long story short: First the Fifth Amendment, “No person shall be deprived of liberty without due process of law.” Then the Lanterman-Petris-Short (LPS 1972) applying that doctrine to the hospitalized mentally ill. Then the unlocking of mental institutions throughout California. Then patients en masse tossing their meds (problematic, often permanent, side effects) and fleeing for the hills. Then Laura’s Law (LL 2002) by, under threat of involuntary confinement, forcing outpatient treatment on the mentally ill. Now Newsom proposes the CARE Court to deal with the homeless population throughout California by mandating that all 58 California counties implement the Assisted Outpatient Treatment (AOT) infrastructure and hire the manpower to fully implement the requirements of Laura’s Law.
The sheer number of criteria defining who qualifies for treatment, what that treatment must consist of, who and what kind of workforce must staff the component programs (judges, attorneys, psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, administrative and support staff for each, and more), the number and thoroughness of reports to be written, the fact that case managers must rigorously follow all individuals in the program to ensure program compliance, the fact that with even voluntary treatment with patient consent fully one-half of all patients will become treatment noncompliant. As all directors of homeless shelters know, the voluntarily homeless are notoriously prone to disappear. Once they’ve showered, shaved, been fed, had a good night’s sleep, gotten clean clothes, they’re gone for less-confining streets and riverbeds.
Get into the details of these laws as to who qualifies for services, what needs be repeatedly done, when these things need to be done, who must do these things at great and recurring cost — miss a timeline by a day and everything goes back to square one — and you soon realize that fulfilling the requirements is like trying to thread a needle that has no eye.
Take just one program element — the psych assessment:
• Not more than 10 days before a filing for a hearing a psychiatrist or psychologist does a psych workup on a potential program participant who may not be cooperative or an accurate historian and may not remember dates of services or who they saw, or wholly deny symptoms.
• The psychiatrist/psychologist must get a signed consent and release of information from an unwilling and often ornery customer;
• A social worker gets a med-psych history, a criminal history, a social/educational history; and
• Substantiates the accuracy of these histories;
• A psychiatrist/psychologist schedules and does a defensible diagnostic mental status exam;
• Then integrates all the above info into a dictated and then proofed written report that can withstand a public defender’s challenge at a judicial hearing;
• Files the report with the court;
• Delivers it (with proof-of-service) to the subject who may be homeless and playing cat and mouse with the server;
• Schedules the hearing, and attends it.
All within 10 days? Really?
Meanwhile, the patient, guessing (or knowing) what’s up, and wanting to avoid involuntary treatment or worse, disappears — scuttling everything. If the patient changes his story or history at the hearing, or takes flight, everything’s for naught. Moreover, the homeless population is fluid, always drifting and disappearing, proudly resistant to making and keeping appointments, evasive, secretive, disdainful of authority, are notorious no-shows requiring repeated workup starts and restarts with reams of wasted paperwork, staff and agency time. Only the tiniest part of the total targeted homeless population will ever make it successfully over the many hurdles necessary to qualify for services.
However well-intentioned, it is necessary to rethink LPS, Laura’s and other applicable laws. A deep reading of the laws affecting the mentally ill and homeless shows these laws won’t do anything to reduce their numbers. The irony, and insurmountable hitch, is that not one of the current laws addresses the issue of homelessness per se. It’s as though the assumption is that if you treat the mentally ill homeless, they will want to leave the streets. The purpose of current law is to reduce the dangerousness of the untreated mentally ill, not their homelessness.
The greater part of the mentally ill homeless, even if treated, will remain homeless, discontinue their meds, disappear, drift around, and become dangerous again. Wash, rinse, repeat. Homelessness overall will be reduced only when we get smart and put serious money into law and code enforcement. Only then will we see improvement in housing the homeless.
Brik McDill, Ph.D., of Bakersfield is a psychologist and an associate of CSUB’s Kegley Institute of Ethics.