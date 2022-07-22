It's time to restore "E Pluribus Unum" to become our official national motto. It was the unofficial motto before "In God We Trust" was foisted upon us in 1956 to counteract godless communism. "E Pluribus Unum" means "From Many, One," and that is the history of the United States. Our country is composed of people from all walks of life: different countries, ethnic groups, religions, races and political opinions. They came here for opportunity, a better life, religious freedom,and escape from oppression of various kinds.
They took to heart Emma Lazarus' poem at the Statue of Liberty: "Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"
Today we have a government deeply divided and unable to compromise and solve the pressing issues facing the nation. We have hundreds of mass shootings every year with little being done to solve the problem of too many guns, especially assault rifles, in the country. Our homeland is being torn apart with religious, racial and ethnic prejudice and hatred; we need to learn from the parable of the good Samaritan and realize that we are all of the human family and, indeed, we are "From Many, One."
The present motto "In God We Trust" is problematical. Whose God are we talking about? Would we want a motto like "In Allah We Trust?" After all, to Muslims, Allah and God are the same entity. Would we want "In Krishna We Trust?" Krishna's life was a precursor to the life of Jesus. However, the God in the present motto was understood at its formation, and even understood today, as the Christian/Judean God.
And what does trust in God actually mean? To believers it means God is on our side and will guide us, the elect, in the proper path to follow. But can the Bible God be trusted? When you read the Old Testament (based primarily upon the 24 books of the Hebrew Bible or Tanakh), it depicts a God that abets and participates in genocide on a massive scale. The Noachian Flood killed millions of men, women, children and babies, and what sins could the children and babies have committed only to be horrendously drowned? Thousands of the women would have been pregnant and their fetuses destroyed.
The Bible God allowed killing people for trivial things like gathering sticks on the Sabbath, and other acts that we would consider as needing no sanctions. And the Christian Scriptures threaten you with everlasting punishment unless you make a certain commitment. This is hardly a loving God and one not to be trusted. Fortunately, this is all mythology.
Now is the time for the United States to heal itself, to restore sanity, and achieve the ideal for which it was created: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all. And this can start with restoring "E Pluribus Unum" as the national motto.
Elizabeth Keranen is a retired high school language teacher.