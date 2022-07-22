Elizabeth Keranen

Elizabeth Keranen is a retired high school language teacher with two Master’s degrees from two Theological seminaries.

It's time to restore "E Pluribus Unum" to become our official national motto. It was the unofficial motto before "In God We Trust" was foisted upon us in 1956 to counteract godless communism. "E Pluribus Unum" means "From Many, One," and that is the history of the United States. Our country is composed of people from all walks of life: different countries, ethnic groups, religions, races and political opinions. They came here for opportunity, a better life, religious freedom,and escape from oppression of various kinds.

They took to heart Emma Lazarus' poem at the Statue of Liberty: "Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"