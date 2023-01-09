Every year, for weeks leading up to the New Year and long into January, I find myself contemplating the practice of setting a New Year’s resolution. Usually, this tradition involves making a firm decision to change yourself one way or another, usually for the better. We’re often encouraged to make multiple ambitious benchmarks and our wellness or our ability to improve our habits are usually a target. We chide both ourselves and others if we don’t measure up.
By the end of January, most of us will have abandoned our resolutions all together. Generally, it’s good to set goals and I believe the New Year is a wonderful moment to reflect on the importance of taking care of ourselves.
However, from a combination of personal experience and observation, I encourage a more flexible approach this year. Instead of a firm resolution, I encourage you to make one simple and flexible intention: resolve to get started toward prioritizing your mental and physical health. Each one of us is unique individuals with our own wants, needs, means and obligations.
A small step for one person may be a huge step for the next and exchanging our day-to-day habits for healthier ones is an ongoing process. One year is not long enough, To make a larger want or dream achievable, start with smaller steps that can accumulate over time.
With facilities across Bakersfield and numerous free and low-cost programs, North of the River can help you get started toward prioritizing your mental and physical health.
I encourage you to consider any one of these small steps:
• Be spontaneous! Some of us need to gauge how we’re feeling day to day and that’s OK. When you’re up to it, take a walk at one of North of the River’s 24 parks or drop in at one of our open gym programs. For instance, we have Indoor Basketball at our Greenacres Community Center (Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., ages 18+, $3) and Disc Golf courses at our Riverview and San Lauren parks (available during park hours, all ages, free). You may also be interested in exploring the popular fast-growing sport of pickleball, which is an activity that literally anyone can play. During Open Gym, we have Indoor Pickleball, which is available almost every day of the week at the Riverview Community Center (Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., ages 18+, $3) and at the NOR PicklePlex at Greenacres (available during park hours, all ages, free).
• Try something new! Did you know the Electric Slide, Tulsa Time, Watermelon Crawl, Boot Scootin’ Boogie, and Cowboy Cha Cha all have something in common? They’re all dances you could learn in our Country Line Dancing drop-in class at the Greenacres Community Center (Mondays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for Beginners and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for Intermediate, ages 13+, $6). Perhaps you may be interested in developing the skills to play tennis. Check out our Adult Tennis Drills program at Silver Oak Park, which emphasizes the fundamentals including grip, swing, forehand, backhand, volleys and serving (winter and early spring sessions available for beginners and intermediate on Sundays, ages 18+, $65).
• Have fun with your friends! One of the most successful ways to emphasize wellness in your life is to combine your efforts with social time. Gather a team of friends for one of our upcoming Adult Sports leagues including kickball, basketball, volleyball and softball (game days vary, ages 18+, team prices vary). Friendly competition in leagues such as these can be a motivating and fun, affordable way to stay active.
Registration for programs is open throughout the year. Learn more information about NOR’s programs, including more information about programs for children, through our Fun Book catalog (available online and in-person at our recreation centers), on our social media channels (@norrecreation on Instagram and @NORfun on Facebook), and on our website at NORfun.org.
Jasmin LoBasso is the superintendent of recreation and community services at North of the River Recreation and Park District.