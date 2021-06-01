If Cal OSHA doesn’t know what to do, how can Kern employers know how to protect workers and customers from the coronavirus?
At the request of the regulatory agency’s staff, the board of the state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal OSHA) postponed its consideration of proposed COVID-19 safety rules to allow businesses to reopen.
The proposed new safety rules considered at the board’s mid-May meeting were strongly opposed by both business and labor representatives.
Business interests objected to what they perceived as unnecessary obligations added at a time the pandemic appeared to be abating. These included the requirement to perform free COVID-19 tests and provide N-95 face masks to unvaccinated workers; and delay easing workplace safety rules until July 31 — long after June 15, when the state is expected to ease non-workplace face mask and social distancing requirements.
Labor representatives criticized proposed easing of safety requirements, contending workers would be placed at risk — particularly by coworkers and customers who refuse to be vaccinated or wear masks.
Cal OSHA staff withdrew their proposed rules change, with the intent of bringing a revised plan back for consideration at the board’s June 3 meeting.
The on-again-off-again easing of California’s workplace COVID-19 rules demonstrates the dilemma employers face as they try to open their business doors, while still protecting workers, customers and their bottom lines.
Nothing has been easy or clear with the COVID-19 pandemic that has raged worldwide for more than a year. The coronavirus scourge is an aggressive, perplexing enemy. It has claimed millions of lives around the world; sickened many other people with long-term health consequences; brought world economies to their knees; and disrupted all of our lives.
While we celebrate the development of effective vaccines and the increasing numbers of people willing and able to get vaccinated, we are a long way from seeing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. New variants are cropping up. Countries once considered models of containment are seeing surges in cases and deaths.
The bottom line is that we still don’t know a lot about COVID-19 and how to contain it.
And while we think the setting of Cal OSHA workplace safety rules will clarify employers’ responsibilities and settle arguments over how businesses can reopen, guess again.
Safety rules, employer responsibilities, business liabilities and the protection of worker privacy are just a few of the areas that will be fertile ground for years of liability lawsuits. COVID-19 promises to be a full employment program for lawyers.
The goal for businesses and employers now should be to keep from becoming casualties on the COVID-19 legal battlefield.
It is time for employers to move cautiously in adjusting workplace rules. Being too anxious can be a costly mistake.
What should employers do?
• Until state and federal workplace rules change, follow existing rules. Don’t jump the gun. State action that is expected in June to ease requirements for people to wear face masks and socially distance will apply mostly to outdoor and social events — not workplaces.
• Rules changes may be temporary. A sudden surge in cases and deaths can provoke a return to more restrictive requirements. Be flexible.
• Watch your liability. Develop rules with the help of an attorney and consultants who are monitoring the evolving workplace and pandemic situations. Develop written policies and communicate them to workers.
• Encourage workers to be vaccinated. For health, religious and political reasons, some workers resist being vaccinated. Seek ways to accommodate employees with legitimate reasons for declining to be vaccinated.
• Monitor vaccination rates in your workplace. While employers have sound reasons for needing to know who among their workforces have been vaccinated, beware of privacy limits. Contain questions to basic information. If you have doubts about your limits and worker privacy concerns, consult a lawyer.
Reopening businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic is a minefield of concerns for employers. The establishment of Cal OSHA workplace rules will not protect employers from the risks. Move carefully and cautiously.
Karen Bonanno is president of the Bakersfield-based human resources consulting firm P.A.S. Associates and P.A.S. Investigations. She can be contacted through her website www.PASassociates.com and through the P.A.S. Facebook page.