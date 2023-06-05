64762de72ed48.bio_image-jpg.jpg

Jack Bristow is an author residing in Southern California.

When I see rapidly rising rent prices nationwide and especially in my home state of California, I become depressed, because I know my country and state are better than that.

The capitalistic greed we are now witnessing is on a scale we have never before seen in our nation's history: Families are living in tents, in vans, in RVs.

Tags

Recommended for you