When I see rapidly rising rent prices nationwide and especially in my home state of California, I become depressed, because I know my country and state are better than that.
The capitalistic greed we are now witnessing is on a scale we have never before seen in our nation's history: Families are living in tents, in vans, in RVs.
It doesn't matter where you're at in our state: Drive through Tulare — tent city. Lancaster — tent city. Fresno — tent city. Oakland — tent city.
When I see children living in these squalid conditions today, I feel guilty.
I did not have to live in an environment like that when I was a youngster. But by the time I was 10 years old, State Assemblyman Phil Hawkins introduced the disastrous Costa Hawkins Bill, which places severe restrictions on rent control measures in California.
Costa Hawkins has probably hurt more Californians than any bill in our state's history.
Back in 2018, the Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation tried to abolish Costa Hawkins for a second time with Proposition 10. It did not pass, because real estate agencies — powerful folks — bombarded television viewers with highly manipulative commercials, entreating voters: "Vote no on Prop. 10." The capitalists used scare tactics to persuade voters to not abolish the controversial law that has displaced so many of our fellow Californians.
Now with the "Justice for Renters Act," the AIDS Healthcare Foundation is trying yet again to abolish Costa Hawkins, and you can bet your bottom dollar special interest groups will be fighting this bill tooth and nail with advertisements galore, op-eds in newspapers and even paid shill commenting on social media, YouTube and the like.
Unlike these special interest groups, I won't tell you which way you should vote on "The Justice for Renter's Act."
I will, however, implore you to pay special attention to these negative advertisements and articles, and research the people and companies who are trying to influence your vote. Then ask yourselves: "Do they have my best interests at heart?"
And then vote accordingly.
Jack Bristow is an author residing in Southern California.