On May 24, 2022, the horrific shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas resulted in the loss of 19 young children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Classes resumed at the school for the first time on Sept. 6, 2022. To the district’s credit, the start of school for students at Robb Elementary came with increased security measures including perimeter fencing, security cameras and an increased state trooper presence. All of these measures come with the hope that these steps will provide comfort and an increased sense of security.
Looking back on that horrible day, I continue to wonder how events like the one that took place at Robb Elementary School have become so commonplace. I am fortunate in that I have never had to experience the pain of such a loss as those parents did in Uvalde. However, something tells me that violence of this type could one day visit our community.
My own search for understanding led me to the reading of Adam Winkler’s book titled "Gun Fight" and Sen. Chris Murphy’s book titled "The Violence Inside Us." Winkler’s book tells the history of guns and gun violence in the United States. He argues that yes, a Second Amendment right does exist pertaining to a citizen’s right to bear arms. However, as he points out, “The history of guns in America shows that we can take a middle course, recognizing the right to bear arms and the legitimacy of many forms of gun control.”
A romantic view of history suggests that gun owners in the Old West had the right to carry their weapons in the streets, walking into saloons with guns prominently displayed. No, in reality places like Tombstone, Ariz., and Dodge City, Kan., had town ordinances that required newcomers to hand their guns over to the sheriff or leave them with their horses at the stables.
In Murphy’s book, he makes the case for one of those legitimate forms of gun control as suggested by Adam Winkler. The passage of the assault weapons ban that took effect in 1994 had a major impact and saved lives. As Murphy writes, “Of the 12 worst mass shootings in the history of the United States, none occurred during the 10 years following 1994, when assault weapons were banned from sale or purchase.” Note that passage of the bill was done on a bipartisan basis. Unfortunately, the assault weapons ban was allowed to lapse in 2004.
Recent legislation passed by Congress known as the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act represents a good start to help reduce gun violence. The new law will provide incentives for states to pass “red flag laws,” which will allow the petitioning of a court to remove guns from those identified as a threat to themselves or others. In addition, the law allows for expanded background checks on those between the ages of 18 and 21. Other measures in the law may help prevent future shootings. Most encouraging is that members of the Democratic and Republican parties came together on a bipartisan basis to write the bill.
We owe it to the parents of all those who have lost children to remain dedicated to finding a solution to the problem of gun violence. The passage of one bill should not lull us into a sense of complacency. Congress has shown that with the right leadership in both parties, and a willingness to work together, progress is possible. A safer world can be created for our children if we demand that Congress continue to pay attention to this issue.
Maybe, history has shown us that “the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun” is a Congress made of individuals with the courage to pass laws like the one recently signed by President Biden.
Robert J. Kretzmer of Bakersfield has 44 years experience as an insurance adjuster and claims administrator.