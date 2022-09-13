On May 24, 2022, the horrific shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas resulted in the loss of 19 young children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Classes resumed at the school for the first time on Sept. 6, 2022. To the district’s credit, the start of school for students at Robb Elementary came with increased security measures including perimeter fencing, security cameras and an increased state trooper presence. All of these measures come with the hope that these steps will provide comfort and an increased sense of security.

Looking back on that horrible day, I continue to wonder how events like the one that took place at Robb Elementary School have become so commonplace. I am fortunate in that I have never had to experience the pain of such a loss as those parents did in Uvalde. However, something tells me that violence of this type could one day visit our community.