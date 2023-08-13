Teachers and educators, as we enter the new school year we would like you to have in mind a future visit to the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial with your students.
The cornerstone of the physical memorial is the collection of six million buttons — all of varying sizes, shapes, and colors — donated by individuals from across the country. The Memorial Garden has six monuments filled with one million buttons each. This collection makes tangible, in some ways, the magnitude of loss during the Holocaust. It is also a potent reminder of what is at stake in countering prejudice and intolerance. Each button represents a unique individual — a father, a mother; a daughter, a son; a tailor, a writer; a student, and a teacher.
At the memorial site, we offer a meaningful workshop for your students. We discuss the importance of remembering; the ability of each student to make a difference and ensure never again. The students are then addressed by a granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor who shares her grandmother's story of survival in an intimate and moving way.
We share with the students that it starts with the individual. It starts with you and me — being kind, thoughtful of our words and actions, and accepting of those that are different than us. Each and every one of us has the ability to combat anti-semitism — hate, racism and prejudice.
That is how we as a collective change the world.
As teachers and educators, we have an obligation to teach the Holocaust to our students. They need to remember because remembering is the only way to ensure never again. Whether you are teaching world history, or your students are reading Anne Frank or Night, make this field trip/visit an addition to your curriculum.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Rabbi Shmuel and Esther Schlanger are directors of The Chabad Jewish Community Center in Bakersfield.