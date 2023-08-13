Teachers and educators, as we enter the new school year we would like you to have in mind a future visit to the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial with your students.

The cornerstone of the physical memorial is the collection of six million buttons — all of varying sizes, shapes, and colors — donated by individuals from across the country. The Memorial Garden has six monuments filled with one million buttons each. This collection makes tangible, in some ways, the magnitude of loss during the Holocaust. It is also a potent reminder of what is at stake in countering prejudice and intolerance. Each button represents a unique individual — a father, a mother; a daughter, a son; a tailor, a writer; a student, and a teacher.

