Kern County quietly lost a warrior early this month. A real hero died when Carleen Radanovich succumbed to her 30-year battle with multiple sclerosis. She was 79.

It’s hard to believe now, but 38 years ago our community was torn apart by unimaginable accusations. The sheriff reported that dozens of Kern County children had been molested and murdered in satanic rituals by multiple rings of cannibalistic pornographers.