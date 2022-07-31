Kern County quietly lost a warrior early this month. A real hero died when Carleen Radanovich succumbed to her 30-year battle with multiple sclerosis. She was 79.
It’s hard to believe now, but 38 years ago our community was torn apart by unimaginable accusations. The sheriff reported that dozens of Kern County children had been molested and murdered in satanic rituals by multiple rings of cannibalistic pornographers.
People believed it. The head detective said Satanism was involved in the “highest levels of our society” in Kern County.
Others used the word “hysteria,” but few dared publicly ask questions. People who objected to the methodology or the secrecy of the Sheriff’s Office or the District Attorney’s Office or the Welfare Department became suspects themselves.
Frightened families turned to the Kern County grand jury for help.
That was 1984, the year Radanovich was appointed to the panel.
She was not an activist. She was a housewife who did the books for her family business while raising three kids.
“She was a true conservative,” said her husband of 54 years, Larry Radanovich. She was not the kind of person to criticize public officials, friends and relatives said.
She was, however, also not the kind of person to remain silent when she saw injustice.
At a time when others were too frightened to speak out, when even public officials chose to keep silent, Radanovich embraced the role of grand jury as a government watchdog.
She was shocked at what she heard as part of a special committee investigating the satanic prosecutions. One social worker admitted crucial decisions about isolating kids from their parents sometimes were based only on “gut feelings.”
In 1985 the new presiding judge reappointed Radanovich to the jury, making her foreman and ensuring continuing scrutiny of county law enforcement.
She pushed harder. In her first week as foreman, she officially asked the California Attorney General to investigate the Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s office. In the name of the grand jury, she told the AG, “Our prime concern is the obvious mishandling of the children involved.”
Radanovich parked in the sheriff’s parking lot behind the courthouse when she did grand jury business. Her husband said her car was spat on several times. Her daughter, Annemarie Radanovich Braun, said her mom got threats back then.
Radanovich was undeterred. She ended her year as foreman by presenting a blistering final report that slammed the Sheriff’s, Welfare and District Attorney’s offices.
The report said repeated questioning of isolated children by detectives and welfare workers led to unreliable accusations.
The report even hit the county’s judges.
“Rather than reading case files,” the report said, “judges admittedly relied heavily on Welfare Department recommendations and Deputy District Attorney arguments in determining child placement and visitation privileges.”
When Radanovich’s term ended in 1986, the new presiding judge effectively put an end to the grand jury investigation of the satanic cases.
He appointed the wife of the principal molestation prosecutor to the 1986-87 grand jury. He appointed a retired District Attorney’s chief investigator and the mother of a sheriff’s deputy. A retired police captain was named foreman to replace Radanovich.
“Government doesn’t want government checked out,” Radanovich said in disgust as she ended her short stint in public life.
She went back to showing her beloved Great Danes. She got a job as a bridal consultant. Her family remembers she wore out her Kindle, reading 135 books in one year.
But she had put things in motion.
By the time she got her real estate license, the attorney general had issued a very critical report on Kern prosecutors and detectives. The sheriff was booted from office. Trial jurors became more skeptical.
As M.S. began to limit her mobility in the 1990s, one conviction after another — 25 of 27 — was reversed by appeals justices who cited the same errors Radanovich listed in her final report.
By the time her favorite dog won the country’s top award and was listed by the AKC as what a perfect Great Dane should look like, Kern County had paid millions in settlements to once-accused molesters.
By the time she became a tireless volunteer for Honor Flight in her 60s, the kids once labeled molestation victims were turning 18, and able to speak for themselves. They had a consistent message: They had been brainwashed into false accusations.
And by the time Radanovich slipped away July 3, at home surrounded by family, ultimately overwhelmed by multiple sclerosis, her quiet courage had been completely vindicated. The Kern County witch hunt was a forgotten nightmare, so distant a memory that the fearless woman who exposed it died without public notice.
“She was as tough a person as you’d ever want to be around,” said her husband, Larry. “She fought it all the way.”
“She was warm, but tough. She did ruffle some feathers.”
Michael Trihey is news director at KGET and Telemundo/Bakersfield. He has covered news in Kern County for 44 years.