I grew up in a large, church-going family in Idaho. My parents and community instilled in me the values of being community-focused and sharing what you had. Helping others we didn’t know was considered a virtue.
Part of that was because the home I grew up in was small, so there were two to three boys per bedroom (I shared a bedroom with two brothers the entire time). We had to share the space and could instantly and intimately feel how our actions affected those around us. My dad listened to the science and cut back on his smoking a pipe, so the air inside the home was cleaner. We stood in line for the vaccination clinics not only because we wanted to protect ourselves but also because my parents understood that it was part of keeping each other in the community healthy. We picked up trash around our home.
We weren’t alone. Most if not all in my neighborhood and community shared these values. The parents in the neighborhood kept an eye on each other’s kids. Businesses and home owners, by and large, knew and agreed with the fact that the taxes they paid went to pay for good schools and working infrastructure. Having a strong social safety net was viewed as a good thing. Looking back I would give a shorthand description that my community still had a sort of World War II-national bond mindset despite the shocks to the trust in the system from the Vietnam War and Watergate.
Church was a central part of our lives (and still is). Scripture passages such as the sheep and goats in Matthew 25:31-46; the love your neighbor as you love yourself commandment in Matthew 22:34-40, Mark 12:28-31, and Luke 10:25-28 (one of only two commandments given by Jesus); feeding the 5,000 in Mark 6:30-44, Matthew 14:13-21, Luke 9:10-17, and John 6:1-13; reward for hospitality in Matthew 10:40-42, Luke 14: 7-14, and Hebrews 13:2; “faith without works is dead” of James 2:14-26; etc. were preached and formational for us. I was active in a campus ministry at the University of Arizona that had a strong service focus and I learned more about the roots of these passages in the Torah and prophetic writings. The idea that “it’s not all about me” is part of our upbringing and continued practice in adulthood.
When the George Floyd murder caused many people to look at the structures in society that enabled such things to occur, Black church leaders in my denomination in California, West Virginia and Louisiana shared their stories, including their need to have “the talk” with their kids (something my parents did not have to do with my brothers and I). We used the Bible to figure out next steps for ensuring all had equal opportunity to be heard and take part in decision-making. A similar sort of process was used for how to be more inclusive of LGBTQ+ people, which included studying Martin’s “UnClobber” book. All were from a biblically-based, “love of neighbor” commandment viewpoint and also with a keen understanding of the fallen nature of humans.
I can understand how some political commentators, who are self-described atheists, can mistakenly come to see all of the examination of systems, work to improve equal opportunities for all, environmental concern, etc. as some sort of Marxist conspiracy because all of this Bible-based viewpoint is totally foreign or worthless (or both) to them.
The conspiracy I and many others are a part of is something called Christianity and it goes back 2,000 years (or at least 2,700 years if you include the prophets). However, I am dismayed by self-identified Christians who espouse individual liberty over love of neighbor, place their wants and seat at the table over others, and are morally dishonest in dealings with people because the “ends justify the means” — means that are totally counter to the teachings of Paul, Peter, James, etc. of the New Testament community. I know that social media means we have totally different news sources, but are we even reading the same Book?
Nick Strobel teaches astronomy at Bakersfield College and is a member of Wesley UMC.