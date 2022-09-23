Nick Strobel.jpg

Nick Strobel

I grew up in a large, church-going family in Idaho. My parents and community instilled in me the values of being community-focused and sharing what you had. Helping others we didn’t know was considered a virtue.

Part of that was because the home I grew up in was small, so there were two to three boys per bedroom (I shared a bedroom with two brothers the entire time). We had to share the space and could instantly and intimately feel how our actions affected those around us. My dad listened to the science and cut back on his smoking a pipe, so the air inside the home was cleaner. We stood in line for the vaccination clinics not only because we wanted to protect ourselves but also because my parents understood that it was part of keeping each other in the community healthy. We picked up trash around our home.