Are wars between good and evil? The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, has stated it is so in the Russia-Ukraine war.
Specifically, Patriarch Kirill recently stated that the war in Ukraine is an “apocalyptic struggle between good and evil.” Its outcome, he said, will determine “where humanity will end up, on which side of God the Savior.” Patriarch Kirill is from Moscow, so you can guess which side he thinks is evil.
That begs the question: If “God the Savior” is, indeed, the Savior, why has He not saved at least innocent children and stopped the war or, for the better, why did He allow the war in the first place?
It is reported that Patriarch Kirill is a willing ally of President Putin who, himself, is a member of the Russian Orthodox Church. Politically speaking, it makes sense to support each other. A religious-political alliance offers the uninterrupted freedom to dominate over the populace. Religion is, has been, and will continue to be, party politics … anywhere, anytime! Judaism in Israel, Islam in most of the Middle East, and Christianity throughout the rest of the world are, in part, the result of dominating political-religious alliances colluding to softly or harshly impose the respective faiths by self-righteous forces.
And that begs another question: “What would the world be like now if the Catholic Church had not been allied with Constantine the Great in the 300s AD, and the subsequent rulers who dominated their eras? For certain, we would have avoided tens, if not hundreds, of millions of wrongful religious-war killings. Sadly, like in the 300s AD, history is repeating itself in Russia.
The Russian Orthodox Church, explains Francis X. Rocca for The Wall Street Journal, “has taken an active role in forging the ideology that undergirds Mr. Putin’s geopolitical ambitions.”
As such, the Russian Orthodox Church’s leader is nearly as guilty as Vladimir Putin for the invasion and brutal killings of innocent children and civilians in Ukraine.
Sadly, many American religious leaders have been open in their support for the despot Vladimir Putin. As reported by Raw Story on Feb. 21, “A tweet from Christian Evangelical leader Franklin Graham, calling for his followers to "Pray for President Putin today," and not the people of Ukraine who are living in fear they will be invaded by Russia…” Subsequently, Russia invaded and blowback on Mr. Graham boomed as well! Graham has since been doing damage control by visiting Ukraine. Good for his business.
Franklin Graham is a notable supporter of former president Donald Trump who, himself, praised Putin for his invasion of Ukraine. As typical of his actions during his presidency, what followed was damage control, to no avail.
Pope Francis, on the other hand, deplored the killing of civilians in Ukraine. Justifiably so!
In Bucha, discoveries of mass graves and bodies of innocent civilians in the street after the withdrawal of Russian forces have prompted allegations of war crimes.
Shockingly, Pat Robertson, former Baptist minister, and Republican presidential candidate, came out of his luxurious retirement to claim that President Putin was “compelled by God” to invade Ukraine to fulfill the Armageddon prophecy. Mr. Robertson, therefore, assumes the war in Ukraine is a precursor to an end-times battle in Israel.
Whether Mr. Robertson believes it or not, he, like Patriarch Kirill, is using the effective, old, typical theological weapon: Fear.
Fear is weaved throughout the Bible, in religious leaders’ messages, in religious doctrines, and in the indoctrination teachings of innocent children. Fear is a way for the religious institutions to maintain and exercise a soft power over the faithful followers. Why? Because it has worked for thousands of years, and it will continue to work because humans are more emotional than logical. It is thus to a large extent that Russians, under the religious guidance of Patriarch Kirill, support Putin. Putin of course uses different fear methods to dominate the populace.
Seneca the Younger is known to have said, “Religion is regarded by the common people as true, by the wise as false, and by the rulers as useful.” Indeed!
Luis Medina has a background in construction management and real estate development.