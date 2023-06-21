As a proud citizen of Kern County, I write to you today with a dream, a hope and a desire. A dream for our community to rally behind our local semi-professional baseball team, the Bakersfield Train Robbers. A hope that we can rekindle the spirit of unity and camaraderie that baseball has historically brought to our community. A desire for us to remember and cherish the value of community, something we seem to have lost touch within recent times.
The Bakersfield Train Robbers, part of the Pecos League, is a testament to the true spirit of baseball. These players, many of whom hail from our own community, are not in it for fame or fortune. They are grinding because they love the game. They play with a passion and intensity that is palpable, a testament to the grit and grind of the Pecos League. This is not just a game for them; it's a dream, a journey and a testament to their dedication.
There's a unique joy in watching the kids run around chasing foul balls, running the bases in between innings, and doing the chicken dance in front of home plate with Engineer Bob. It's a reminder of the simple pleasures of life and the pure joy that baseball can bring to people of all ages.
We remember the Bakersfield Blaze and the plans that were once in place to develop a new baseball park. Unfortunately, those plans fell through. However, the history of Sam Lynn Ball Park is not one to be forgotten. As of 2023, the Sam Lynn Ball Park has been around for more than 80 years, serving as a testament to the enduring power of local sports in fostering community spirit and social capital.
The recent news of an unexpected $2 million in improvements to Sam Lynn Ball Park is a beacon of hope. Yet, the biggest challenge remains the orientation of the ballpark. With the batters facing west into the sun, games don't start until 7:45 p.m. on most nights. This timing hinders parents from bringing their kids to the game. As a parent of an 8 year old and a 10 year old, we are lucky to make it into the third inning. But those few innings are filled with thrills, joy and entertainment.
In his book "Bowling Alone," Robert D. Putnam discusses how we have become increasingly disconnected from our communities. Baseball, however, has the power to bring us together. It's a sport that transcends age, race and socio-economic status. It's a sport that fosters community spirit and brings people together.
The local sports team, in this case, serves as a form of "bonding social capital," a term Putnam uses to describe connections that reinforce exclusive identities and homogeneous groups. These are connections among people who are similar in some significant way, such as being fans of the same local sports team.
However, the concept of "bowling alone" suggests that such communal activities and the social capital they generate have been on the decline. This decline can have significant implications for the community. High social capital has been associated with various positive outcomes, including better health, lower crime rates, and improved quality of education and accessibility of health services.
Baseball has the power to become a hub for community activities, fostering both "bonding" and "bridging" social capital — the latter being connections that cross over social, political, or economic divides.
In essence, the story of Bakersfield’s baseball tradition and the potential of a new stadium is a story about social capital. It's about the power of shared experiences and communal activities in creating connections among individuals, fostering a sense of community, and ultimately strengthening the social fabric of the society.
Let's not forget the 80-plus years of history at Sam Lynn Ball Park. Let's not forget the joy it has brought to our community. Let's not forget the unity it has fostered. Let's rally behind the Bakersfield Train Robbers. Let's show our support for the team and for the game that has given us so much. Let's rekindle our community spirit and show the world what Kern County is made of.
Ian Journey is a Bakersfield native and avid baseball enthusiast, living his son's Cooperstown dream one Little League game at a time.