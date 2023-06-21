64767968c61f8.bio_image-jpg.jpg

Ian Journey is a mechanical engineer and passionate BMX racer, investing time and resources into shared biking adventures with his family.

As a proud citizen of Kern County, I write to you today with a dream, a hope and a desire. A dream for our community to rally behind our local semi-professional baseball team, the Bakersfield Train Robbers. A hope that we can rekindle the spirit of unity and camaraderie that baseball has historically brought to our community. A desire for us to remember and cherish the value of community, something we seem to have lost touch within recent times.

The Bakersfield Train Robbers, part of the Pecos League, is a testament to the true spirit of baseball. These players, many of whom hail from our own community, are not in it for fame or fortune. They are grinding because they love the game. They play with a passion and intensity that is palpable, a testament to the grit and grind of the Pecos League. This is not just a game for them; it's a dream, a journey and a testament to their dedication.

