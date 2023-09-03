Robert Tafoya

Media coverage of the “hordes invading the USA at the southern border” has been unceasing for years. Politicians from both parties place blame on the other. The public is led to believe poor leadership in the White House is the reason for the crisis. This coverage may be good for media ratings or some opportunistic politicians, but does not solve the problem. Partisan fights over border crossings diminishes any prospect of congressional reform.

Refugees migrating to our borders looking for a better life is not a unique American phenomenon but is occurring in many parts of the world. Similar scenes are playing out daily in Canada, Italy, Spain, England, France, Greece and Germany as refugees migrate to more affluent countries to flee war, poverty, famine, violence and instability. It has always been this way. The primary difference here is our current refugees come primarily from the Western Hemisphere and Asia.

Robert Tafoya is a retired Kern County Superior Court judge.