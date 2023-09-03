Media coverage of the “hordes invading the USA at the southern border” has been unceasing for years. Politicians from both parties place blame on the other. The public is led to believe poor leadership in the White House is the reason for the crisis. This coverage may be good for media ratings or some opportunistic politicians, but does not solve the problem. Partisan fights over border crossings diminishes any prospect of congressional reform.
Refugees migrating to our borders looking for a better life is not a unique American phenomenon but is occurring in many parts of the world. Similar scenes are playing out daily in Canada, Italy, Spain, England, France, Greece and Germany as refugees migrate to more affluent countries to flee war, poverty, famine, violence and instability. It has always been this way. The primary difference here is our current refugees come primarily from the Western Hemisphere and Asia.
All sovereign nations are justified to take necessary steps to maintain border security and prevent noncitizens from overwhelming the social order. Article 1, Section 8, of the U.S. Constitution gives Congress, not the president, exclusive authority to enact laws regulating immigration. When presidents enact executive orders, like DACA or border wall constructions, it is because Congress has failed to act.
Executive orders are inadequate tools because they lapse when a new administration takes over. This is no way to resolve this enduring challenge. Comprehensive immigration reform is the solution to providing stability, predictability and rationality to a complex national challenge. The goal of immigration reform is to serve the nation’s best interests. This is a delicate process that calls for thoughtful planning at many levels.
Finding unity amid diversity is what makes America such a compelling draw and a beacon of hope the world over. E pluribus unum. The starting point is for our national leaders to shift the national mindset about immigration from exclusion to inclusion.
It is time to extol the virtues of immigration, then Congress needs to develop a framework that allows us to attract and retain, in an orderly fashion, the world’s best and brightest. Immigrants coming here are, at their core, capitalists. Historical studies irrefutably find that they want to work hard, stay out of trouble, earn money and provide for their families. This enterprising spirit is as American as you can get.
Assimilation is a two-way street. In the long run, the American mainstream will improve, as it absorbs and accommodates the cultural diversity of its newest members. Our country was founded by immigrants and their heirs. I agree that border security is the starting point for any long-term solution and bipartisanship is the bedrock. We must not fall prey to unfounded fears stoked by extremists. Stick to the facts and focus on solutions.
Comprehensive immigration reform must provide sufficient resources to promote social mobility for the new arrivals, including their children. If we fail to do this, we run the risk of having today’s immigrants and their children becoming tomorrow’s underclass. So, Congress must invite representatives from the departments of Labor, Commerce, Justice, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Health and Human Resources, Education, and Agriculture to help establish laws with an eye toward meeting national needs and assimilation, economic, political, social and cultural.
Side note: Aging, affordable elder care and immigration are intertwined. Years ago, I spoke at a Bakersfield College Hispanic graduation wherein students had earned their Associate of Arts degrees. A significant percentage of these graduates were DACA students, fully integrated socially and culturally and majoring in mathematics, computer science, biology, philosophy, engineering and other such majors. These capable people were, due to their immigration status, being denied the opportunity to integrate economically through no fault of their own. What a waste of talent was the sentiment I felt.
If Kern County residents are looking for evidence to support the viability of what is being proposed herein, I invite them to look no further than our local population. The following professionals and local leaders are a small sampling of success stories whose parents came to this country searching for a better life while employed as farmworkers, gardeners, dishwashers or house cleaners: Judge Marcos Camacho; Judge Louie Vega; Judge Jose Benavides; Judge Elizabet Rodriguez; Daniel Rodriquez, Esq.; Sylvia Lopez-Mack, Esq.; H.A. Sala, Esq.; David Torres, Esq.; Henry Marquez, Esq.; Nieves Rubio, Esq., and restaurant owner; Jose Guerrero, Esq.; Rosalina Rivera, superintendent of the Delano Union School District; Carlos Alvarez, M.D.; Rebecca Rivera, M.D. ... The majority of their children are all college graduates and professionals.
When one reflects on the immigration crisis at our borders, one should consider the Chinese proverb: “In every crisis lies the seed of opportunity.” Congress has an opportunity to provide the solution to our border predicament.
Robert Tafoya is a retired Kern County Superior Court judge.