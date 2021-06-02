The attack on our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, stirred emotions for many as we witnessed the hate and violence take place in an almost surreal fashion. Was this really happening in the United States of America? So many of us here in Kern County and elsewhere have had the privilege to tour or visit the nation’s Capitol. Watching the carnage brought anger and then sadness as we wondered what were the factors that led to such violence.
This episode caused me to revisit a book I keep on my shelf titled “An Honorable Profession.” It is a collection of essays written by journalists and politicians following the death of Robert Kennedy in 1968. The essays speak to Senator Kennedy’s willingness to challenge the status quo and the courage it took to do so during one of our country's most tumultuous decades. To quote one of my favorite lines from the book, the aim of our politics as passed down from the Greeks, should be to “tame the savagery of man and make gentle the life of the world.”
For those who think we live in times of anguish, confusion and despair, I can say that I share that same belief. But I also remember growing up in the 1960s as the Vietnam War raged on, sensing the anguish and despair my parents were going through with a son, my older brother, in his early teens. I am sure they were asking themselves how long would this war last. Would their oldest son one day be called upon to serve? Those were difficult times. Only the bravest of politicians dared to challenge the status quo. To do so might cause the loss of an election, being placed on an enemy's list, or being placed on an FBI watch list simply for speaking out and stating the truth. Those who did challenge the status quo inspired many future leaders of the next generation.
So what benefits would further investigation by way of a bipartisan commission into the events of Jan. 6 bring to our country? Some leaders say enough is enough or that the investigations done to date are all that we need. But as I was recently reminded, “information is not the same thing as knowledge” in the words of the historian Walter Laqueur.
What we have accumulated to date is “information.” None of us really know or have a complete understanding of how and why such a horrific event occurred in which five people died. Would not this commission pull all of those threads together in a complete narrative of the events leading up to and culminating in the attempted violent overturning of a certified national election? As Gladys Sicknick, the mother of one of the officers who was assaulted and later died as a result of the Jan. 6 insurrection has said about Congress, “Putting politics aside, wouldn’t they want to know the truth of what happened on Jan. 6?”
Those individuals who choose politics as a profession deserve our consideration as well as our admiration and respect when making a noble choice over an expedient one. Placing oneself and one’s family in the spotlight cannot be easy. When our leaders make courageous choices we are inspired as a people. We dig deeper and as a people make the sacrifices necessary for the collective good. Our young people, the congressmen and congresswomen of tomorrow, are watching.
To oppose the establishment of a bipartisan commission related to the events of Jan. 6 only prolongs the mystery behind one of the most important events in our nation’s history. Subsequent “partisan” investigations will only be looked upon as suspect. Congress should act courageously, put partisanship aside and show us all that politics can still be an “An Honorable Profession.”
Robert J. Kretzmer has 42 years experience as an insurance adjuster and claims administrator.