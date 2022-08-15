karen Zuber_Bank of America Bakersfield portrait.jpg

Karen Zuber is president of Bank of America Bakersfield.

Local nonprofits are critical in creating economically and socially vibrant communities, especially in more challenging times. As National Non-Profit Day approaches on Wednesday, we have the opportunity to pause and recognize the positive impacts nonprofits have on our local Bakersfield communities, and how with our support, we can help these organizations be stronger and more sustainable for future needs.

At the beginning of the pandemic just two and a half years ago, local nonprofits were tasked with analyzing the unprecedented impacts the pandemic was having on our local communities, such as health, food insecurity, jobs and education, and then figuring out how to either increase or pivot their services to meet increased demand amid social distance and stay-at-home requirements.