Local nonprofits are critical in creating economically and socially vibrant communities, especially in more challenging times. As National Non-Profit Day approaches on Wednesday, we have the opportunity to pause and recognize the positive impacts nonprofits have on our local Bakersfield communities, and how with our support, we can help these organizations be stronger and more sustainable for future needs.
At the beginning of the pandemic just two and a half years ago, local nonprofits were tasked with analyzing the unprecedented impacts the pandemic was having on our local communities, such as health, food insecurity, jobs and education, and then figuring out how to either increase or pivot their services to meet increased demand amid social distance and stay-at-home requirements.
Supporting local partners who, despite these challenges, continued to provide resources to our hardest-hit communities was critical. For example, CityServe had to delay the grand opening of its Educational Collaborative with Bakersfield College; however, with continued philanthropic support, they were able to formally celebrate a grand reopening this year and continue to provide educational courses, job certifications and specialized training to the community. As the pandemic drove an increase in demand for services related to homelessness, philanthropic giving also allowed for Open Door Network to continue its plan to expand its services and transition to a larger site with greater service capacity.
Many private companies, including Bank of America, recognized their responsibility as corporate citizens to serve and strengthen our local communities by continuing to support local nonprofits during even these unprecedented times. Knowing what nonprofits need in these challenging moments is the result of working alongside these organizations on a regular basis.
In fact, for the past 100 years here in Bakersfield, Bank of America has created lasting partnerships with these organizations to help address important community needs through grant funding, employee volunteerism and matching gifts and pro bono expertise to help ensure they have the resources to help provide basic needs that can drive economic opportunity and social progress.
Now that the Bakersfield economy is slowly recovering from the effects of the pandemic with cautious optimism, the nonprofit sector continues to face challenges as the cost of living continues to increase. With home prices up — more than 20 percent from the same month in 2021 — and inflation and a fluctuating economy making it difficult for many in low-income areas to provide food for their families and a roof over their head, local nonprofits are seeing renewed demand for their services.
So far this year, Bank of America, for example, has already awarded more than $330,00 to Kern County nonprofits to help with this renewed demand for services. The bank in particular supports programs that can help remove barriers to financial stability — barriers such as hunger and lack of access to basic needs like shelter and job skills. Local organizations such as CityServe, Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, Garden Pathways and the Open Door Network are just some of the partners we continue to support.
Other companies that may not necessarily have philanthropic grant programs can help local nonprofits in other ways, such as encouraging employees to volunteer at these organizations with human capital. Bank of America actually provides two hours of paid time off every week for its employees to volunteer locally.
On National Non-Profit Day, and throughout the year, I encourage everyone to support a cause they’re passionate about to raise awareness, foster connectivity and advocate for community engagement. Together we can continue to make a difference to ensure a brighter future for all.
Karen Zuber is president of Bank of America Bakersfield.