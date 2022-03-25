Just over two years ago, on March 2, 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency in California due to COVID-19.
Following the declaration, I was overwhelmed with uncertainty as I tried to wrap my mind around how the emerging pandemic and its restrictions might impact or even decimate my small businesses, Freeway Towing in Los Angeles, and so many others in the state.
As the pandemic dragged on, programs enacted by lawmakers in Washington, D.C. were critical to keeping small businesses afloat — notably grants, the COVID EIDL loan program, and the Paycheck Protection Program. It has been a long two years.
As we inch toward a sense of normalcy while continuing to recover from the pandemic, I join fellow small business owners in urging California’s lawmakers and all federal representatives to consider bold, forward-looking action that will address persistent challenges facing small business owners as we focus on transitioning from pandemic to prosperity.
If members of Congress are serious about helping small businesses survive and thrive, an essential step is reauthorizing the Small Business Administration, which hasn’t been done since 2000. Reauthorization would allow lawmakers to reimagine the SBA so its programs and their aims reflect the economy we live in today — not that of two decades ago.
Earlier this week, the Bipartisan Policy Center and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices, of which I am a member and sit on the California Leadership Council, released a report advocating for greater support for small businesses and detailing how crucial Congressional reauthorization of the SBA is to solving persistent challenges facing small business owners.
A common theme from the report, which drew on surveys and conversations with small business owners across the U.S., should be concerning for all: small businesses are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with bigger companies.
One area in which small businesses are finding it difficult to compete is in government contracting. The U.S. federal government is the largest purchaser of goods and services in the world. And while federal law requires that 23 percent of government contracts to go to small businesses, the goal is being met by fewer small businesses overall, with a decreasing number seeking these opportunities and ultimately winning federal contracts. In fact, the federal government’s own goal for awarding contracts to women-owned small businesses has only been met twice since 1994.
Another area challenging small businesses is child care. The pandemic underscored the essential nature of child care; more than half of us felt impacts to our businesses due to child care challenges during the pandemic. However, as small business owners who want to help our employees access child care, we face a complex policy landscape that often doesn’t work for us or our employees, especially as many of us attempt to juggle the needs and the care of our own children and running a small business.
Through reauthorization and other efforts, Congress and the SBA can offer common sense solutions to these challenges. Simplifying government contracting processes and improving communications among contractors, contracting officers and program offices would ease the burden of chasing government business and increase our likelihood of success. For child care, enhancing existing tax credits for small businesses to access and sponsor child care while reducing the application burden and creating a new tax credit for child care providers that offer extended or flexible hours which better suit small businesses’ needs, would go a long way toward making it possible to support our employees’ child care needs.
We have come a long way in two years. And while it will take some small businesses years to fully recover from the pandemic, bold action including Congress reauthorizing the SBA to reinvigorate the agency and better address the challenges small businesses face in the modern economy is a logical place to start.
Nadia Haddad is the owner of Freeway Towing in Los Angeles with a location in Lebec.