It’s been interesting to read the comments assailing Fox News for alleged bias. Politicians and other media are also complainers. But, there is the potential for bias in all news reporting — either intentional bias (presumably to appeal to customers), or implicit bias of the individual reporters and editors. That bias is reflected in the language or nuance of the reports, or in the decision to not cover significant stories. First let’s turn to the distinction between news stories, and entertainment or opinion.

Newspapers generally try to clearly distinguish opinion from actual news stories, and bias in the stories is left to the discernment of the reader. Opinion is clearly opinion. In TV and radio the distinction between news and opinion programs has not been as clear — particularly in “prime time” — where the opinion element is often the draw for ratings. Critics of Fox News for its alleged rightward tilt may be attracted to various left-leaning hybrid programs, but rarely announce that attraction.