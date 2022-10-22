Rabbi Jonathan Klein

The Kern River’s fast-moving water and mountain vistas are a summer destination for many of us in the Bakersfield area. Hikes along surrounding ridgelines and canyon walls reveal a meandering river running over 160 miles before emptying into now dry lakebeds. Kern’s turbulent whitewater is as dangerous as it is inviting, drawing enthusiastic kayakers and rafters with paddles in hand.

When I stand before a wondrous river like the Kern or observe ancient trees in Sequoia National Forest or the Banias in Northern Israel, I feel God’s presence. The Hebrew Bible tells us this is no accident: “The earth is the Eternal’s and its fullness thereof; the world and its dwellers” (Psalms 24:1). Commenting on Genesis 2:15, the Sages teach that “The Holy One of Blessing led Adam through the Garden of Eden and said, ‘I created all my beautiful and glorious works for your sake. Take heed not to corrupt and destroy My world. For if you corrupt it, there is no one to make it right after you’” (Ecclesiastes Rabba 7:19). In our covenantal relationship with what Jews and Christians consider our Creator, we are obliged to be good stewards of the environment, and simply caring for the environment is an act of faith.

