From the department of what-ifs; two decades ago — in an exceptionally rare 12 stigma act of civic responsibility — the U.S. Congress passed legislation to ban monetary donations and or transfer of monetary benefits beyond any salary to national political candidates, serving legislators and likewise retired. Thereby, in theory, reducing elected senators, congressmen and the big guy as to having three masters, the U.S. Constitution, their constituents and their own conscience. This is as opposed to the current five masters, in order of importance; corporate donors, billionaire donors, the U.S. Constitution, other mysterious donors, and constituents.

If the former were so, would the U.S. government be sending $100 billion-plus of money we don’t have to a tin-horn actor halfway around the world? Or, for that matter, $100 billion we do have? Would taxes be lower and roads and schools better? Would so many professional lawmakers retire as multi-millionaires?