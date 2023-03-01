From the department of what-ifs; two decades ago — in an exceptionally rare 12 stigma act of civic responsibility — the U.S. Congress passed legislation to ban monetary donations and or transfer of monetary benefits beyond any salary to national political candidates, serving legislators and likewise retired. Thereby, in theory, reducing elected senators, congressmen and the big guy as to having three masters, the U.S. Constitution, their constituents and their own conscience. This is as opposed to the current five masters, in order of importance; corporate donors, billionaire donors, the U.S. Constitution, other mysterious donors, and constituents.
If the former were so, would the U.S. government be sending $100 billion-plus of money we don’t have to a tin-horn actor halfway around the world? Or, for that matter, $100 billion we do have? Would taxes be lower and roads and schools better? Would so many professional lawmakers retire as multi-millionaires?
Back on planet earth, and as described by blogger Jim Quinn, “As the potentially historic year 2023 unfolds before us, we are confronted with a world drowning in unpayable debt; a global recession/depression imminent; raging inflation twice the level reported by our overlords; real unemployment at four times the level reported by the government apparatchiks; a government completely devoid of honesty, integrity or responsibility to its citizens; a society dictated by corruption, materialism, narcissism, and bereft of civic and personal responsibility; globalist billionaires and their captured organizations (WEF, WHO, NATO, CDC, FDA, FBI, CIA, DOJ, IRS) actively trying to rule the world through technological and biological means; and insane politicians, generals and bureaucrats pushing the world toward WW III, using Ukraine and Taiwan as their trigger points."
Aside from being a long sentence, there are many bones in his statement to chew on. In the interest of balance: “We now live in a nation where doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the press destroys information, religion destroys morals, and our banks destroy our economy,” wrote Chris Hedges, a journalist, war correspondent and self-described socialist.
I’ll call your conspiracy theory and raise you a fact.
From Lysander Spooner, spoken some 160 years ago and still relevant: “But whether the Constitution really be one thing, or another, this much is certain — that it has either authorized such a government as we have, or been powerless to prevent it”. Recent events: vaccine safety and effectiveness (are unvaxxed a threat to society or authority?), election validity, felony trespassing (Jan. 6), and the recent report from Seymour Hersh about the U.S. involvement in blowing up of the Nord Stream pipeline, to name a few, never seem to be addressed by power.
Detractors might say these are mere conspiracy theories. Therein lies the heart of the matter. What non-politicized tribunal or institution has the status to address these matters, while power does not want it addressed? After all, every potential event of this nature does not have an inconvenient Zapruder film show up. Per Tolstoy, “The most difficult subjects can be explained to the most slowwitted man if he has not formed any idea of them already; but the simplest thing cannot be made clear to the most intelligent man if he is firmly persuaded that he knows already — without a shadow of doubt — what is laid before him.”
Economic science denier
We also have the economy factor within all this mischief. This century we have experienced boom and bust periods in the markets and the economy, each larger than the last, generally traceable to cheap credit and money printing and the consequences thereof. Yet another what if, the next series of mal-investments and or financial derivative blow-ups that occur in our over-leveraged system will cause the Federal Reserve/government to do what? Manipulating money and credit, without corresponding productive output, may not suffice this time.
America may actually have to face its economic demons. Toward this end a couple of things come to mind. Allowing creative destruction in the corporate world, trimming the defense and intelligence budgets, say 70-plus percent, and the readoption of the America-minding-its-own-business mentality, and cutting taxes a lot, come to mind. America and Americans will figure ways to produce and thrive. Oh, and the opening what if might also help.
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield. He can be reached at wahrenbrock@att.net.