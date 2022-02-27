Opposing foreign dictators is an American tradition — except when it’s not.
The threat of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) used to be enough to stop adversaries with nuclear weapons. Today, not so much. The world has become smaller and more complicated, particularly when dealing with irrational foes.
Joe Biden telling Vladimir Putin not to send Russian troops into Ukraine was reminiscent of George H.W. Bush standing up to Saddam Hussein after Iraqi forces invaded Kuwait. Both incursions were based on false historical narratives. Ukraine always belonged to Russia, said the Kremlin leader. The Butcher of Baghdad claimed Kuwait as Iraq’s 19th province.
When NBC News sent me to cover the first Gulf Conflict in 1991, I witnessed an array of allied troops using “all necessary force” as authorized by the U.S. Congress and the U.N. Security Council to expel Saddam’s army. The White House later said it was a good day for the rule of international law.
But where was the United States when Azerbaijan slaughtered thousands of innocent Armenians and seized their historic lands in Nagorno-Karabagh? Why didn’t Washington object when Turkey took over parts of Cyprus and Syria under the Nixon and Trump administrations? How can America continue to trade with China in the wake of that country’s repeated and blatant human rights violations, oppression of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, and threats against Taiwanese self-rule?
Apparently, not all dictatorships are treated alike. When American interests are at stake, Washington will look the other way and do business with the worst of the worst.
One global principle that emerged in the 20th century was an immutable respect for and defense of national borders. However, America has not always been so steadfast. For example, Washington backed the breakaway republic of Kosovo when it declared itself independent from Serbia in 1992.
And what about Ukraine? The Biden Administration and its allies accuse Russia of violating the sovereignty of a neighboring nation. Putin insists that he is defending the rights of ethnic Russians who have declared their independence from what he called an illegitimate regime in Kiev. But it’s complicated.
History matters. More than 1,000 years ago, Slavic people made their homeland in modern-day Ukraine. The city of Kiev was established as the capital of the “Rus” empire. For centuries, this region was the center of Russian culture. After myriad revolutions, wars and invasions, Ukraine was incorporated as part of the Russian Empire, and subsequently, the Soviet Union. The very name “Ukraine” is an old Slavic term meaning “borderland.”
For nearly 70 years, Ukrainian sovereignty was not an issue. It was merely one of 15 Soviet republics, all under the Kremlin’s yoke, with everyone in the USSR subservient to the Moscow-based political structure. After the Soviet Union dissolved, each republic was free to make its own national choices, regardless of what Russia wanted.
But dissolution was complicated. There were Russians living throughout the former republics. There were also Ukrainians (and Armenians and Azeris and others) living in Russia and elsewhere. For many, “foreign” nationality and ethnicity became a burden. To quote Neil Sedaka, “Breaking up is hard to do.”
The majority of those in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region have long behaved as if they live in the Russian Federation. They speak Russian, use Russian rubles as their de facto currency, and freely cross the official, international border with Russia.
After years of claiming to feel marginalized by the Ukrainian government, these separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk declared themselves as two autonomous states which are now recognized by Moscow.
History tells us that the American Revolution was not universally supported. There were many Tories among those colonists who did not support the insurgents fighting against British rule. Yet here we are, nearly 250 years later, continuing to celebrate what was, at the time, an act of treason. Some might say it’s odd for a country that was formed by rebels in 1776 to deny that same right to others in 2022. But it’s complicated.
The annihilating weapons available today make the arms used during our 18th century uprising seem trivial by comparison. Putin’s insane, unilateral and unnecessary war has brought the world to the brink of an apocalypse. That cannot be justified.
Terry Phillips was a foreign correspondent who covered the collapse of the Soviet Union. He lives in Bakersfield.