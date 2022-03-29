Democracy has fragile legs in Jeffersonian speak. Irrigation with blood is an invariable necessity. Peaceful lapses in the violent history of mankind lean on complacency and masquerade as mundane reality.
Authoritarianism of early 20th century has ventured to rear its head again, 100 years later.
Democracy lately has been in retreat, corroded by elitist incompetence and well-advertised accomplishments of the authoritarian states, pithily telegraphed by communist China.
Putin similarly had many in the Western world enthralled with his carefully choreographed bravado.
Some among us fell for that slime. Hook, line and sinker. His hook now is stuck in weeds and the line is sinking him deeper into the dark depths.
Hell O’Putin!
Schadenfreude anyone?
His premature bravado may turn out to be a gift to humanity that hopefully precludes more violent consequences. This may be a seminal moment that may pivot ascendancy of authoritarianism in favor of democracy.
A duel between reemergent authoritarianism and diffident democracies was inevitable. Despot in Putin, elected to punch above his weight, and unwittingly exposed his soft underbelly.
He was merely contorting at the windmills. The midget that masqueraded as a giant has been reduced to a spectacle for the whole world to behold.
Oh to be a fly on the wall in the Kremlin!!
As far as an eye can see, democracy has been irrigated and reinvigorated by the blood being shed in Ukraine.
Jeffersonian prophecy did draw blood; now hope prays that it may stand redeemed.
Let us stand and applaud the courage of Ukrainians who elected freedom over subjugation, misery over subsistence and death over shame.
Courage is spelled Ukraine now. Ukraine has earned humanity’s gratitude. Putin has earned rendezvous with ignominy. Diminished, too, stand his fellow despots.
The smothering punitive economic burden must prompt a re-calculus in the neighbor with an insatiable appetite to devour lands across the borders.
The “lifelong” Communist President Xi must shiver vicariously through the feverish convulsions of Putin.
Xi’s damaged bravado must lessen tremors in Taiwan now.
COVID-19 crumbled our vision temporarily, consuming all our energies.
Wuhan is the place that mothered this curse and communist president Xi unleashed this virus to the world. He still bears no burdens for millions dead.
Putin follows the pandemic. Hope shudders and life suffers.
Xi is a looming and menacing threat to humanity, potentially orders of a magnitude higher than Putin. His ambitions, however, may lack the means to realize his designs. Corruption in the Chinese army likely bears an enviable match to the purported excellence of a stuck-in-the-mud Russian 40-mile army convoy, in defeat and retreat in the outskirts of Kyiv.
Never tested often get bested.
In medicine, learning the tools that save the life are useless when practiced only on paper.
The “reengineered and prohibitively menacing modern Russian war machine” is learning real-life lessons of death and misery they were expected to impose upon the inferiorly endowed Ukrainians.
A long line of murderous butchers in the history of mankind has sought glory in gore and pilferage of fellow humans.
The base and inglorious urgings of historical villainy were defeated and symbolically drowned in the Washingtonian war of Yorktown. It was a victory that raised this nation to a notion and paved the path from serfdom to freedom.
That notion is rebirthing in Ukraine today. Putin has inadvertently unleashed this beast again. Russians are a country of good people. A people who have nature’s bounty and an enduring curse of generational subservience.
Czars, emperors, communists and now the ebbing embers of Putin continue to crush the notion that can be Russian.
Putin has earned his well-deserved berth with the history’s undesirables.
Xi is sweating.
He won't be able to contort his way out of inevitable diminution.
The world stands at a crossroads.
Putin may yet prove to be the worst homicidal bomber ever. Unchecked as he may seem, there are bound to be restraints from within. The despot has likely overplayed his hand.
Paradoxically, it makes him eminently vulnerable.
President Biden said the quiet part loud in “nine words.”
To paraphrase a Bush secretary: “You go to war with the commander in chief you have.”
President Biden stands corrected for saying the quiet part aloud.
Who am I to argue with the rationale?
Humanity is being compelled to have close encounters of the menacing kind.
The optimist in me believes it's an opportunity of a lifetime.
Dr. Brij Bhambi specializes in cardiac and vascular intervention, nuclear cardiology, consultative and general cardiology and holds board certification in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is a chief medical officer at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.