After the pandemic forced my gym to permanently close, I bought a 4’X4’ industrial plastic dance floor, tap shoes and an online subscription for pre-recorded classes. That was a year and a half ago. After practicing countless exercises — step, shuffle, hop, heal, flap, ball change — and a handful of routines, I can honestly say that I am a lousy dancer.
Many of my former students could have told you that, too. During long hours of newspaper production on campus, I would entertain them with moves I learned at Zumba class (which was much easier than tap). I am not ashamed to admit that I enjoy a lot of things I’m not particularly good at such as dancing, sports, piano and keeping up with hip expressions.
Case in point, after listening to my students’ banter, one day I excitedly entered class and declared, “The tea is lit!” After their howls of laughter subsided, one of the editors explained “the tea is hot” is the correct phrase to convey that you have good gossip.
Here’s the thing: It’s OK to not know everything. It’s also perfectly fine to practice things and still not be great at them. But one of my favorite things about being a college teacher is the small role I play in allowing students to dabble. They can take a course in a subject such as Japanese and figure out if they like it. Or they can take a general education class, and even if they struggle, at least they will have been introduced to a facet of a subject, be it math, anthropology or history, that they would not have otherwise known.
Bakersfield College is going out of its way to accommodate students as this incredibly tedious and uncertain time of pandemic drags on. While I’m teaching spring courses face-to-face, there are hundreds of class sections that are being offered online. Students can join live Zoom calls for many classes or take fully online offerings (called asynchronous), which professors have put many hours into developing into highly interesting, informative courses.
For instance, during this global health crisis, learning about the ins and outs of communication within the health care practice is critical. BC offers a fully online COMM B9 class for this very reason.
You don’t have to become an expert. But Sir Frances Bacon and Schoolhouse Rock said it best: Knowledge is power. I will never be a professional dancer, musician or chef. The list of things I’m bad at is long. But education is where I discovered the much smaller number of things at which I excel.
I wish Bakersfield had a local tap class for adults. I learn better in person. Yes, it’s hard. But that’s not going to stop me from putting on my tap shoes four days a week, signing in, and repeatedly pausing the tutorial videos until I can master a time step.
Erin Auerbach teaches journalism at Bakersfield College and is the faculty adviser for the Renegade Rip.