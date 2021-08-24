Last Wednesday, I walked the driveway to pick up the morning paper and spotted a big yellow school bus circling the block. Returning inside, our eldest daughter came down the stairs in her “first day” dress and a big smile (complete with a missing tooth) blanketing her face. After a bite or two from the obligatory frozen waffle, and a quick backpack check, we loaded up the car to head to school.
This first day of school was like none other. We parked and joined the large group of people waiting to cross the street. While there was of course the normal buzz of simultaneous excitement and nervousness, given the pandemic, both extremes seemed to be amplified. Parents urged the kids to keep their masks on, administrators tried to limit the time parents needed to say “goodbye,” and friends (both children and adults) tried to figure out whether they should hug, fist pump, or do air high-fives. On a family level, it was different because we were rookie kindergarten parents. Even though my partner and I have extensive classroom teaching experience, this was our first time on the “other side.” Regardless, as our daughter walked the ramp to “Kindergarten Classroom #1,” there was a familiar sight. There was a teacher standing at the door ready to welcome her and us.
These 18 months have been so difficult for so many, yet day in day out, our teachers show(ed) up. Sometimes with their own kids at the kitchen table or in-between taking care of relatives, our teachers still found ways to teach, inspire and advocate for our youth. Whether it was (re)learning strategies to teach online, figuring out how to teach in-person and virtual students concurrently, or now embracing an in-person learning environment focused on health and safety, teachers led the way. Perhaps this is trite and simplistic, but I want to say thank you.
However, more than gratitude, I believe it is vital for us to publicly support our teachers and educators. Unfortunately, while many in the general public have done just that, the opposite is also true. Rather than celebrate teachers — their expertise, skill and commitment — across the country teachers have been the target of criticism and accusation. Ridiculous claims of indoctrination, public pronouncement of laziness, and verbal threats and physical violence over mask mandates have been far too common.
I want to affirm and vociferously support teacher actions in centering equity and multiculturalism, ensuring public health, and promoting safety and well-being. This does not mean we can’t engage in public debate or discourse about the above concerns, after all education is an inherently political act (as we decide how to assign resources and what, how, and to whom to teach). I have no doubt that over the course of the year I may disagree with our school and/or my child’s teacher, however our educators are immensely trained and talented professionals deserving of our praise and admiration.
Both across the country and locally we face severe teacher shortages. From my own research I know teachers are concerned about their safety, both from COVID and from angry community members. Teachers wonder if people understand and appreciate the countless hours of training, professional development, lesson planning, grading, and advocacy they consistently engage in. Teachers want to be seen as both the community champions and intellectual workers they are. Yet many expressed they have recently been the target of anger and disrespect.
In my role as a teacher educator, future teachers have these concerns too. Many prospective teachers are the best and the brightest, eluding more financially lucrative careers to return to their own neighborhoods. Given that schools are expected to both fix and overcome our collective societal failures like neighborhood segregation, health care inequities, massive income inequality, resource hoarding and racism, it is crucial we continue to recruit and retain talented individuals into education. It is imperative our future teachers understand how much we value their field, career and future colleagues. Thus, please join me in offering a million thanks to our teachers. If you have time, send a note to a teacher in your community doing the same. I wish everyone a great school year!
Dr. Timothy Monreal is an assistant professor of teacher education at California State University Bakersfield.