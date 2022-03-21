This year’s National Public Defender Day (March 18) marked the 59th year anniversary of Gideon v. Wainwright, the landmark Supreme Court case decided on March 18, 1963, that established the right to counsel for people who could not afford to hire an attorney.
In this landmark case, Clarence Earl Gideon was charged with breaking into a Florida pool hall and stealing some wine and change from vending machines. Gideon had no money for bail or an attorney and was kept in jail for months awaiting trial. Despite his innocence, he was forced to represent himself and was found guilty by a jury. He received a five-year prison sentence.
Gideon appealed his case, and the Supreme Court found that the right to counsel was “fundamental and essential.” Gideon’s free appointed lawyer successfully secured him a new trial and full acquittal. Following the Gideon decision, public defense and the right to counsel remain the only services in the state and county that are mandated by the Constitution.
The Kern County Public Defender’s Office continues in the steps of Gideon v. Wainwright by ensuring a fair system of justice and acting as a check to prosecutorial power. Public defenders represent more than 80 percent of the people accused of serious crimes.
Even during the last two years of a pandemic, Kern County public defenders remained focused on justice and guarded against indifference, resulting in highly favorable outcomes for many clients, including the acquittal or dismissal of murder charges for individuals like Douglas Hutchinson, Michael Johnson, Mario Avalos, Marvinesha Johnson, Jesse Lopez, Enrique Quiniones and Leonard Herring.
In contrast to district attorneys in Los Angeles and San Francisco, the no-nonsense crackdown on crime approach that defines prosecutorial practices in much of California’s Central Valley, and more specifically in Kern County, forces public defenders to possess a spirited interest and effectiveness in litigating cases and to resist the pressures to simply clear dockets.
Recognizing the Kern County’s District Attorney’s well-earned reputation as an aggressive, tough law and order department, public defenders here must meet that intensity with continued determined resolve to protect clients’ rights.
The Kern County Public Defender's Office is fortunate to have passionate and talented attorneys recruited from some of the best law schools in the country including Cornell University, UCLA, UC Hastings and USC law school.
Kern County public defenders remain at the forefront of many significant legal issues. For instance, the department was the first law firm in Kern County to successfully petition and secure the release of a three-strikes inmate after the passage of Proposition 36. The department was also the only law firm in Kern County to successfully file and win a motion alleging prosecutorial misconduct, which resulted in new published case law and a State Bar suspension of a local prosecutor who at the time was serving under previous District Attorney Lisa Green.
Almost all problems that plague communities, whether it is substance abuse, mental health, childhood trauma, lack of quality education, or homelessness, society deals with a good number of them by criminalizing individuals and processing them through the criminal justice system. The department looks ahead to working more closely with Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to provide future clients better access to mental health services, substance use disorder treatment, and diversion programs.
Emerging from the pandemic, the department will also increase its focus on its Clean Slate program. Confidential services are currently provided to help members of our community get a fresh start in life through free expungement petitions and other types of post-conviction relief.
Peter Kang is Kern County's public defender.