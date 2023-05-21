Twice in the past few weeks, The Californian has printed Community Voices submissions from Trump Republicans that were long on misinformation and hyperbole and short on substance. The most recent column seemed to imply that America is engaged in a war, but is somewhat vague on what/who we are at war with.
I am assuming that MAGA John, the writer, was suggesting a multifront war over language, constitutional government and religion. What I find interesting and disturbing is that he seems to imply that all of the problems associated with his “war” blossomed in the last two years. His list of troubles was so numerous that I cannot possibly respond to each and every one, so I will turn my attention to a few of his whoppers.
First, MAGA John complains about “cancel culture” and “wokeness.” I would hope that he could clearly explain what each of these are. Does his understanding of cancel culture include laws passed in states such as Florida and Texas, which censor and criminalize the teaching of ideas such as inclusion and Black and gender history? I still to this day do not understand what the MAGA movement means by woke. Am I “woke” if I believe in equal protection of the law and equal opportunity? Am I woke if I believe that systemic racism is a part of American history (what would you call slavery and segregation by law)? Am I woke if I believe that teaching the history of lynching and the Tulsa Race Massacre is important?
Secondly, MAGA John vaguely argues that we are not following the proscribed powers, limits and rights in our Constitution. I just may agree with him in spirit, but being true to Trump rhetoric, he does not provide specific evidence for his conclusions. I would love a list of all these so-called civil liberties that the federal government has violated.
He talks about individuals not being held accountable for violent rioting. Yet, as to this date, more than 1,000 individuals have been charged with a range of crimes emanating from one of the worst riots in American history, which occurred on Jan. 6, 2021. Also, contrary to right-wing misinformation, there have been arrests of protesters from Portland and other areas in 2022.
He argues that our national defense has deteriorated in the last two years when in fact U.S. defense spending as a percentage of GDP is higher this year than in 2017-19. Lastly, he argues that the federal government (read Biden administration) is failing our public schools. Surely, with his scholarship of the Constitution, he understands that education is primarily the purview of the states.
Lastly, MAGA John continues to promote this blasphemous notion that the United States was “founded” or “established” as a Judeo-Christian democratic republic? Please point to the article and clause where this principle is found. All I can find is Article VI, which states that “no religious Test shall ever be required as a qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”
Or maybe he can look more deeply into Article VI and find that all Treaties are the Supreme Law of the Land and then peruse the Treaty of Tripoli, 1791, where the United States declared, “the government of the United States is not in any sense founded on the Christian religion.” If he were right about this Christian Constitution, then maybe he could explain to me why in 1864 and 1950 amendments were proposed to expressly state America’s Christian establishment and neither had any significant support. Why would we need an amendment to state what MAGA John says is already true?
I appreciate that The Californian provides an avenue for different ideas and opinions to be expressed. I just wish that MAGA Republicans would provide specific evidence for their positions rather than take from the Trump playbook of using vague and empty talking points that might be emotionally appealing to the uneducated but are void of any substance that could possibly bring about positive outcomes for the people and the nation.
David Richmond is a retired history and civics teacher, and is currently moderator of YouTube program "The Constitution in American Life."