Twice in the past few weeks, The Californian has printed Community Voices submissions from Trump Republicans that were long on misinformation and hyperbole and short on substance. The most recent column seemed to imply that America is engaged in a war, but is somewhat vague on what/who we are at war with.

I am assuming that MAGA John, the writer, was suggesting a multifront war over language, constitutional government and religion. What I find interesting and disturbing is that he seems to imply that all of the problems associated with his “war” blossomed in the last two years. His list of troubles was so numerous that I cannot possibly respond to each and every one, so I will turn my attention to a few of his whoppers.

David Richmond is a retired history and civics teacher, and is currently moderator of YouTube program "The Constitution in American Life."