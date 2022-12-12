Now that midterm elections are history, what are our “lessons learned?” Most respond with valid lessons; however, they seem to have missed the most critical lesson of all!
Initially described by our Founders, this lesson is still true today. It is how difficult it is to preserve and protect our constitutional principles.
Jefferson said, "The ground of liberty is to be gained by inches. We must be contented to secure what we can get from time to time, and eternally press forward for what it is yet to get."
Thomas Paine summarized: Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom, must ... undergo the fatigues of supporting it.
In today’s jargon, “It ain’t easy!”
The solution lies in the principle that it’s your and my responsibility to defend our Constitution to, in turn, preserve our personal liberty.
Thomas Jefferson also said: "A free people claim their rights, as derived from the laws of nature, and not a gift of their chief magistrate."
Samuel Adams concurred: "Among the natural rights of the Colonists are these: First, a right to life; Secondly, to liberty; Thirdly, to property; together with the right to support and defend them in the best manner they can. These are…commonly called 'the first law of nature.'"
A future Supreme Court justice at that time said: The only resource against usurpation is the inherent right of the people to prevent its exercise.
During 2021 and 2022, we were subjected to multiple examples of “usurpation” that need to be reversed and perpetually prevented. Examples abound:
• A fundamental right to life is that of the abortion issue.
• A right to liberty is the battle for free speech versus perpetuation of a cancel culture.
• A right to property today is the 2nd Amendment battle over our right to bear arms.
• Executive Orders — decisions of a single citizen — in most instances should instead be effected by 535 members of Congre—more specifically, the shut-down of oil and gas production.
• Forgiveness of student loans — fortunately now reversed!
• Blatant opening of our southern border.
... to list but a few!
What are the principles we should understand to assure continued election of officials — at all levels — who support our basic natural laws and our Constitutional rights?
First: Our rights are not gifts from government. Our Founders focused on natural rights. Thomas Paine, said: It is a perversion of terms to say that a charter gives rights.
Second: Constitutions do not enforce themselves.
James Madison said: "A mere demarcation on parchment of the constitutional limits of the several departments, is not a sufficient guard against those encroachments which lead to a tyrannical concentration of all the powers of government in the same hands."
Sound familiar?
Something different is required to contain governmental power beyond simply stating the rules to be followed.
Third: It’s neither easy nor quick.
These challenge each of us to follow a personal Action Plan that includes at least the following steps we must individually consider and, if appropriate, take:
1. Vote.
2. Pay attention to current local, state and national officeholders – not only what each is saying but, more importantly, their actions.
3. Let your voice be heard on all media available to you.
4. Support decision-makers in multiple ways — volunteer, share your thinking with others, listen to others, support financially, if feasible.
5. Run for a seat on your party’s county Central Committee.
6. Run for office
7. Take other steps to help perpetuate our liberty – peacefully!
What other innovative, creative, proactive and peaceful action steps can you add to this list?
Remember: We must confront by our numbers the rich globalist elites who want to destroy our democratic republic and nullify our Constitution.
Especially remember this: It’s not going to be quick and easy — yet, it’s only each of us together taking (peaceful) actions who can preserve our personal liberty and freedom.
John Pryor is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield who has served as Chairman of the Kern County Young Republicans, member of the local Republican Central Committee, 2020 Kern County Republican of the Year, and in other roles who tries assiduously to protect and preserve the principles of our Constitution.