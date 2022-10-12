A lot of confusing information is circulating about two gaming measures facing California voters this November. But when you review the facts, the choice should be clear.
Proposition 26 will help local tribes and boost California’s economy, while Proposition 27 will enrich out-of-state gambling corporations and make our state home to the largest expansion of online gambling in U.S. history.
I proudly represent the more than 1,250 members of the Tejon Indian Tribe of California, which is currently building a state-of-the-art resort and entertainment facility in the heart of Kern County that will create nearly 5,000 new good-paying jobs for our region. With no taxpayer obligation, this project will bring an estimated $220 million in economic growth to Kern County alone.
We are part of a broad coalition supporting Proposition 26 that includes California Indian tribes, social justice, public safety, local government, business, community leaders, homelessness advocates and veterans groups.
Proposition 26 will legalize in-person sports wagering, in a controlled manner, at highly regulated tribal casinos and licensed horse racing facilities. As the responsible stewards of gaming, Indian tribes have decades of experience running well-regulated and safe in-person gaming. Requiring sports wagering in-person provides the strongest age verification safeguards to prevent underage gambling.
Proposition 26 will build upon the prosperous impacts tribal gaming has provided for tribal and non-tribal communities alike. California’s tribal casinos annually generate $26.9 billion for the state economy, support over 150,000 jobs, $12.4 billion in wages and contribute nearly $1.7 billion in revenues to state and local governments.
Proposition 26 will generate new jobs, increase local spending and create additional economic opportunities for California communities that desperately need it, including Kern County.
And Proposition 26 will help tribes on our continued path to self-sufficiency. Over the last two decades, tribal gaming has had transformative impacts on California’s Indian tribes — helping lift tribes out of poverty, creating jobs and providing revenues for critical tribal services like housing, healthcare and education.
Unfortunately, a handful of cardroom casinos with a well-documented record of flouting the law are running a deceptive campaign attacking Indian tribes and misleading voters about Proposition 26. That should come as no surprise. Some cardrooms funding the No on 26 campaign have been fined millions for illegal gambling and other criminal and corruptive behavior like violating anti-money laundering laws and misleading regulators, and they are fighting so they can’t be held accountable.
California law prohibits offering Nevada-style games, yet numerous cardrooms are offering these unlawful banked games. Proposition 26 simply creates a process that begins with the Attorney General’s office to ensure that California’s gaming laws are followed. The bottom line: cardrooms that are following the law have nothing to worry about. Proposition 26 will not shut down a single cardroom casino operating lawfully.
So while Proposition 26 will benefit Indian tribes and all of California, Proposition 27 would send 90 percent of profits to the out-of-state gambling corporations that have poured more than $160 million into promoting it.
Proposition 27 would legalize online and mobile sports gambling in California — turning virtually every cellphone, tablet and laptop into a sportsbook gambling device. Online gambling is far more addictive than land-based gambling, and there is no doubt Proposition 27 would increase the risk of underage and problem sports gambling across California.
What’s worse, the proponents of Proposition 27 are deceptively marketing their measure as a “solution” to homelessness. But attempting to “solve” homelessness through a massive expansion of online gambling is simply bad public policy.
And the deception doesn’t stop there. Backers of Proposition 27 are also trying to trick voters into believing that Indian tribes support their measure, but the reality is that more than 50 California tribes, gaming and non-gaming tribes alike, overwhelmingly oppose Proposition 27 because it would jeopardize Indian self-reliance and undermine the significant benefits voter-approved tribal gaming provides on-and-off the reservation.
I urge voters to lift up our local region, which too often has been overlooked and economically underserved, by voting “Yes” on Proposition 26 and “No” on Proposition 27.
Octavio Escobedo is the chairman of the Tejon Indian Tribe.