Between the record-setting drought and high inflation slowing the economy, the Central Valley is already facing substantial challenges. Despite this, a threat looms on the horizon from Proposition 26, which will hinder the economic prosperity of cities across the Central Valley.
Unless Prop 26 is defeated, every city like Bakersfield that is home to a card room will potentially lose out on millions of dollars in tax revenue and thousands of middle-class jobs. As the CEO of the Central Valley Business Federation, I have no choice but to ardently oppose this proposition.
To provide some context behind Prop 26, the United States Supreme Court issued a decision to remove the federal sports betting ban. As a result, states could allow wagering at sports betting events, and bettors didn’t have to participate in the black market or use offshore wagering operations. This decision sounds great; it protects consumers, moves money from the illicit market into a legal system and helps generate revenue. However, now, we are facing a dilemma. There are several proposed ballot initiatives to legalize sports wagering in California, but Prop 26 is the only one that directly harms the economy, local government and, most importantly from my perspective, the Central Valley.
Imagine how harmful a measure must be to threaten to destroy local jobs and deprive local governments of revenue for vital services. Prop 26 could set a troubling precedent that will expand predatory lawsuits — the last thing we need in California. Prop 26 will exploit the Private Attorney General Act (PAGA) by allowing tribal casinos to unfairly sue their competitors — forcing licensed card rooms out of business with frivolous lawsuits. It’s essentially an attempt by Prop 26’s sponsors to change the law to give themselves an unbalanced advantage over their card room competitors. As someone who believes businesses should compete in a free and fair market, Prop 26’s cynical expansion of lawsuits is unacceptable.
Here’s how it started. The tribes sponsoring Prop 26 have attempted for years in the courts to eliminate card rooms, but California’s courts have refused to hear the cases. In response, they put Prop 26 on the ballot as a workaround to gain an unfair advantage against their competition. Yet, it will be local communities in the Central Valley and across the state that rely on card room jobs and tax revenue that will pay the price.
If passed, the total economic impact lost to Prop 26 in the Central Valley will be more than $452 million, and nearly 2,700 middle-class jobs paying $120 million in annual wages will also disappear. Bakersfield alone stands to lose more than 300 jobs. Looking statewide, Prop 26 will result in a loss of $500 million in local tax revenue paid by card rooms and $5.6 billion in economic output.
As a former city council member in the Central Valley, I know that these impacts would devastate our region, especially when the local economy is already showing signs of trouble. Card room jobs provide excellent quality of life to working families because they are well-paying with benefits and don’t require a college degree. Providing people with a living wage that allows them to thrive ensures that the economy is stimulated and local governments have enough funding to contribute to public health issues, homelessness services, senior centers and after-school programs.
Our organization’s mission is to protect Central Valley jobs and our region’s economic future, which is why we have joined the coalition opposing Prop 26. The opposition is diverse and includes the California Contract Cities Association, which represents over 70 cities, the city of Clovis, the African American Network of Kern County, the Central Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and several local elected officials from our region, among hundreds of others across California.
Families in our region deserve to maintain their quality of life and access vital government services. Voting “no” on Prop 26 is essential to protecting our economy in the Central Valley.
Clint Olivier is the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Valley Business Federation.