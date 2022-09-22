026.jpg

Clint Olivier

Between the record-setting drought and high inflation slowing the economy, the Central Valley is already facing substantial challenges. Despite this, a threat looms on the horizon from Proposition 26, which will hinder the economic prosperity of cities across the Central Valley.

Unless Prop 26 is defeated, every city like Bakersfield that is home to a card room will potentially lose out on millions of dollars in tax revenue and thousands of middle-class jobs. As the CEO of the Central Valley Business Federation, I have no choice but to ardently oppose this proposition.