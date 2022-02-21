As a risk management consultant, I witness — and regularly read reports confirming — the benefits of proactive early intervention and prevention.
Such actions have proven far superior to the more prevalent — after-the-fact — reactive efforts that only perpetuate problems.
The following three examples demonstrate the value of this approach.
COVID-19 pandemic
This is not a political diatribe. Risk management is apolitical. Its primary focus is on relevant data collection and proactive prevention.
Scientific studies now clearly show reactive school and business shutdowns, face mask mandates, event cancellations, etc., are each failing far short of expectations.
As the Great Barrington Declaration advised “way back” in 2020, “The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at the highest risk.”
COVID-19 data collection failed to differentiate between those whose deaths proximately caused by COVID from those who died with COVID as a lesser-included co-morbidity.
It's also clear now that early intervention with tested therapeutics prescribed by physicians is consistently successful in keeping COVID patients out of hospitals.
Homelessness
This risk will only perpetuate if all we do is address needs after homeless are already “on the street.” Offering temporary group accommodations and healthcare services — leading ultimately to low-cost permanent housing — are each totally appropriate at that (late) stage of homelessness.
However, such “treatments” are totally reactive. Homelessness should have been avoided altogether. Quality of life preserved! Public funds saved!
Proactive early intervention and treatment are typically funded in the private sector where costs are significantly lower than those required for major public housing projects and long-term healthcare assistance.
The Californian’s resourceful reporting staff should search for and write about the unheralded organizations, institutions and professionals who are diverting clients and patients. Patient data are protected by federal HIPAA privacy regulations. Yet, anonymity works!
A system is needed for collecting and telling these stories — anonymously, if needed — to encourage and motivate family members and friends, clergy and their parishioners, employers and their employees to facilitate early intervention by referral to professionals.
Otherwise, the outcome is assured to be perpetual homelessness, destroyed lives and family relationships — plus unending need for public funding.
Highly fascinating about such an “early warning” system is this technique can also be employed successfully in prevention of still other risks such as active shooters, suicides and who knows what else?
PTSD of first responders
This risk facing law enforcement officers, firefighters and other first responders is significant. If permitted to persist, the inevitable outcomes include loss of career, loss of marriage and family relationships, and even loss of life.
Our family experienced the latter outcome. In response, we helped create a new charitable program in Kern County modeled after a successful effort in northern California — with their helpful advice and counsel along the way.
Based on proactive early intervention and treatment, we conducted a series of week-long retreats at a remote and confidential site. It was (and is) staffed with knowledgeable clinicians, experienced police and fire department peers plus 24/7 on-site ordained chaplains.
Initially called Rotary House Retreat, it began as one of my local Rotary Club’s multiple community service projects. It was supported financially by every other Rotary Club in Kern County — plus some others nearby on the Central Coast.
Because of its success, it is now its own nonprofit corporation named Public Safety Professionals Retreat.
The above same processes should be adopted by the various local public and private organizations already so heavily committed to mitigating these risks even though later in the process.
Risk managers consistently address both. To do anything less defies common sense.
Only then will these risks resume the normalcy we all want restored.
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, is a risk management consultant in Bakersfield and author of a 281-page guide published by International Risk Management Institute in Dallas. His book converges the principles of risk management and quality management (Lean Six Sigma) — hence, its name “Quality Risk Management Fieldbook."