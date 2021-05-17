As Hamas-launched rockets land in Israel, once again my soul is stirred by the painful prospect that the land that has been my second home for my entire life — and for thousands of years of Jewish experience before that — once again faces the bloodshed that has characterized the lachrymose history of the Jewish people. I am a lifelong Zionist, a term maligned over time but essentially a simple belief that there should be a safe haven for Jews who have faced millennia of hatred, expulsion and wholesale murder. This despite our core Jewish commitment to truth, justice, peace and the inherent dignity of all, created B’tzelem, in the Divine Image.
Anti-Israel pundits will accuse me of hypocrisy: Wouldn’t belief in the inherent worth and dignity of all force me to condemn the perpetrators of Palestinian deaths in this latest round of violence? The truth is, I don’t condone any violence; all loss of life is a human tragedy, whether by “our side” or “theirs.” Violence begets violence, and it seems endless. No mother can accept their child’s slaughter, nor can any young person make sense of their anguish when confronted by the loss of their parent. How full of outrage I would be if I lost a member of my family due to the aggressions of another.
I certainly care about other people’s losses, but it’s my family’s suffering that devastates me. That’s what Jews everywhere feel right now. Palestinians feel that their land has been stolen from them. The gasoline poured upon the current fire includes Palestinians in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah facing eviction, interpreted as part of a longstanding displacement of Palestinian families. Israelis look at the history of the conflict very differently; besides the multimillennia Jewish inhabitation of the Land of Israel, the United Nations sanctioning a burgeoning Jewish state, and the decades of terrorist tactics by Fatah, Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, and others, they see little reason for compromise.
The recent Sheikh Jarrah the evictions are court-ordered; these were historically Jewish homes that were later taken over by Palestinians in 1948. However, the 1948 War for independence is also deemed by Palestinians “Al Nakba,” “The Catastrophe;” they mourn losing the land they inhabited. The war which led to displacement was started by the Arab nations surrounding Israel who rejected the UN Partition plan … and on and on and on. Judaism teaches that all humans descend from common ancestors.
We are obligated to protect ourselves but we are taught to recognize the humanity of our enemies as well. Freud taught in Civilization and its Discontents that it is impossible to love your enemy; still, Judaism requires us to return our enemy’s stray animals and to support both non-Jewish and Jewish poor people “for the sake of peace.”
The Talmud, which contains the legal tradition of the Jewish people, offers the following tale: When the Israelites crossed over the sea on dry land, followed by the drowning of the Egyptian army and their chariots, all the Israelites rejoiced and sang the Song of the Sea (Ex. 15). The angels in heaven, witnessing the rejoicing of the Holy One’s people, took up their own glad shouts of celebration, but God silences them: “My creations are drowning, and you celebrate?”
This is perhaps the hardest lesson of all: How do we hold pride in who we are without dehumanizing others? This challenge embodies the tension between our parochial interests in self-preservation and perpetuation on the one hand, love and appreciation for all of God’s designs on the other.I hold both truths. Any compassionate person with skin in the game should: I grieve all loss of life, want all suffering to end, including that of Palestinians.
Meanwhile, it’s MY people’s misery, MY family’s torment, MY love for the Jewish people, catapults my mind to the streets of Haifa, the Old City and Tel Aviv, and drives my prayers for peace in the Middle East. And in the midst of blood-stained streets, I can only pray that the battles grind to a halt, immediately so that I can reach my loved ones forced into bomb shelters. Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem.
Rabbi Jonathan Klein is rabbi of Temple Beth El, a Jewish synagogue serving Kern County. Reach him at tberabbiklein@gmail.com.