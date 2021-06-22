Reading John Pryor’s Community Voices essays provides stark evidence of a key source of our nation’s intense political divide: In an attempt to justify the current GOP, he and others must redefine reality to make it fit their ideological needs. Take his most recent piece (“What really motivates political leaders?” June 19), in which he asserts that, unlike “Constitutionally constrained” Republicans, Democrats are “power-obsessed.”
All politicians — regardless of party — crave power. They may also genuinely seek to promote the public good, but one does not enter such a bare-fisted arena unless one wants to obtain and wield power. We can disagree about the relative good toward which the power is expressed — be it a Gov. Gavin Newsom restricting commerce in an attempt to manage a deadly pandemic or a Sen. Mitch McConnell refusing to consider a Democratic president’s Supreme Court nominee so as to retain a conservative Court majority — but power is the politician’s tool and goal.
It is pure factual fantasy, however, to suggest — as Pryor does — that contemporary Democrats are more in it for power and party dominance than Republicans. If anything, a political pragmatist would argue that Democrats’ incompetence at using power to better advantage has been the party’s greatest failure — see, for instance, their inability to pull together enough of the membership to rethink the filibuster and advance President Biden’s agenda.
By contrast, here are just a few examples of Republicans placing power and party above all else:
• GOP state legislatures across the nation are passing a wide range of voter restrictions, using as the pretense the need to correct the failings of the 2020 vote. Their efforts have been going on for decades and have nothing to do with protecting voting security. The 2020 election was in fact the most secure in U.S. history, according to Trump’s own Homeland Security agency. Instead, they are using the lie that there was widespread fraud as an excuse to make it harder for Democratic-leaning voters to cast their ballot. They get away with this because enough of the Republican base has been duped into believing the lie and now clamor, “Quick, something must be done!” That is, they clamor to fix that which has not been broken and legislators cynically use this to stave off the inevitable demographic shift that threatens the GOP’s future viability.
• Even the sycophant-in-chief, Kevin McCarthy, initially recognized that Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 were, at long last, a bridge too far for even him to cross. His early statements were spot-on: “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.” Someone, though, must have quickly whispered in his ear, explaining that such sentiments assuredly foretold a GOP schism. Sure enough, a few days later he was off on a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago, after which he walked back his criticisms and went on to help manage the ouster of (deeply conservative) Liz Cheney from her House leadership position. Her sin? She continued to speak the truth about Trump and about her colleagues’ vile attempts to downplay the attempted resurrection as little more than “a normal tourist visit.” In doing so, she threatened party unity and their ability to retain power.
• Last, McConnell, the masterfully skilled power manipulator. Supreme Court nominees aside, his true colors shone through in his comments following the second impeachment trial. His scathing critique revealed that he clearly recognized that President Trump had engaged in actions that warranted conviction. But he was also shrewd enough to know that if he voted accordingly, and allowed his members to do the same, he would lose Trump’s base and it would take years for the party to rebuild into a viable electoral force. Hence he hid behind the legal fiction that a former office-holder cannot be impeached. That is, he placed maintenance of power and party over justice and the nation’s well-being.
This is but a sampling; one can also point to their misrepresentations of critical race theory or of whether Democratic economic policy is socialist (hint: not even close). And none of it is new. Variants of such power abuse are as old as the nation, but for the modern GOP likely came to a head with Newt Gingrich’s rise in the 1990’s. As George Parker noted in a recent essay in The Atlantic, Gingrich’s “tactics turned (Reagan’s) goal of limited and efficient government into the destruction of government. Without a positive vision, his party used power to hold on to power and fatten corporate allies. Corruption — financial, political, intellectual, moral — set in like dry rot in a decaying log.”
Critique, if you wish, Democrats’ willingness to employ governmental power to promote their vision of the public good. But one just cannot coherently maintain that they can come close to matching its use and abuse by Republicans.
Christopher Meyers, Ph.D., is a professor emeritus at CSUB. The views expressed are his own.