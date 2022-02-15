Can you remember a time in school when you were assigned a group project, but were stuck with a slacker in the group? You and your teammates studied, developed a work plan, prepared, rehearsed and sacrificed time with friends to ensure a good grade. The slacker did nothing but show up on the day of the presentation. To your amazement and outrage, everyone received the same grade.
This variety of slacker relies on free riding, which Webster’s defines as “a benefit obtained at another’s expense or without the usual cost or effort.” They don’t pay their fair share. They eat the lunch but leave the tab for others.
Free riders are all around us: the relative who borrows your car and brings it back empty; the sports buddy who helps himself to your beer, but never brings any; and the moviegoer who sneaks in the back door.
Most of us are pretty good at detecting free-riders and do our best to change them, shame them, or avoid them. No one likes working when shirkers share the reward.
Over the last year, Republican politicians have done their fair share of free riding.
Protecting Public Health: Since the beginning of the pandemic, many Republican governors and lawmakers have railed against public health measures like masking and temporary sheltering at home. When vaccinations became widely available early in Biden’s term, many minimized the need for them. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan which delivered education funding to help schools safely reopen, kickstarted a pandemic-stricken economy, and supplied funding for the distribution of free COVID vaccines, passed without a single Republican vote.
COVID death rates in states with Democratic governors are lower today than those with Republican governors (e.g., California’s death rate is 50 percent lower than DeSantis’ Florida). We are now transitioning from a pandemic to an endemic, children are returning safely to school, and we can expect fewer workplace and community restrictions going forward, no thanks to the faux freedom crowd. All of us are safer and freer today because most of our responsible neighbors are vaccinated.
Budget Ceiling: Congress raised the national debt ceiling in December of 2021. If they hadn’t, the U.S. government would have defaulted, causing a global economic crisis and government shutdowns. Despite the debt ceiling representing the cumulative debt of all past administrations, including Trump’s whopping $8 trillion, 39 percent increase (less than half of which was due to COVID—the rest was tax cuts and unrestrained spending), Republicans wanted to blame deficits on Democrats and refused to raise the ceiling. Owing to the Democratic adults in the room, however, and without a single Republican vote, the ceiling was raised.
Infrastructure: In November 2021, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed, providing much needed funding for bridges and roads, public transit and rail, airport and seaport upgrades, a better electrical grid, and accessible broadband. The bill received only 13 Republican ”yes” votes in the House; our own Rep. McCarthy voted “no” despite huge infrastructure needs in Kern County. Again, Democrats did the heavy lifting, but when the funds arrive, McCarthy and other Republicans will happily take credit and spend the money in their districts.
Protecting Democracy: Jan. 6 was the first time in U.S. history when there was not a peaceful transfer of presidential power. We are learning more each day about Trump’s dangerous attempt to subvert the election and his continuing campaign of grievance. All our congressional representatives had the opportunity to get to the bottom of this violent insurrection. In contrast to Democrats, however, most Republicans — except for two brave patriots who were pilloried by their own party — have done their best to normalize the violence, justify sedition, and/or block legitimate investigation. When our children read the history of the insurrection, they will understand the nation survived — if it does — despite Republicans, not because of them.
Unfortunately, we can’t deal with these free-riding politicians as we would others in our social sphere. They can’t be changed, shamed or avoided. But they can be voted out.
Meanwhile, responsible Americans will continue to work together to make things better.
And if you’re someone who’s been a slacker or supported one … you’re welcome.
Steve Bacon is a professor of psychology and longtime resident of Bakersfield.