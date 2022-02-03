As I look at the state and quality of our governance in the United States and California, it appears to me our leadership, or lack thereof, is a result of our politicians ruling by extremism rather than common sense and compromise. Our politicians (both Democrat and Republican) and appointed bureaucrats have been gradually infiltrated by those with more extreme and radical views, who are now driving the extreme political and environmental agendas that are slowly eating at the core values our country was built upon. Our governments and politicians are doing nothing positive for our country, all the while contributing to more and more division and disharmony.
Why would anyone support environmental and economic policies that put our citizens at a disadvantage? The continual push by environmentalists to blame the world’s ills on climate change is nothing more than a shield to cover the significant power play for extreme groups to control and tell you how to live. We can and should do what we can to take better care of our environment and to preserve our natural resources, provide clean air and water.
We need a meaningful process and discussion, along with compromise, among all affected constituencies, to come up with reasonable solutions and approaches to solve environmental concerns while considering the impact on our citizens and economic vitality.
Why would we allow politicians to pass laws that drive up prices, make you more dependent on government support, work against the American dream and are most detrimental to our working class families? California continues to double down on extreme policies that are actually weakening our power grid and reducing the dependability of our basic sources of power. We now have an ongoing need of importing electricity from other states, driving up electric costs (California has one of the highest electric rates in the country) and making us more dependent on less reliable intermittent solar and wind power.
Why would our state government work to put our own energy-related businesses out of business while supporting the importation of foreign oil? These failed policies are not working to minimize our states carbon footprint; but they are sending billions of dollars to foreign countries that could stay in California to provide jobs and tax revenues to support its citizens. There are no logical or reasonable bases coming from our regulatory agencies, legislature and governor to support these drastic environmental policies, which are inflicting significant harm on our citizens and local economy.
There needs to be inclusive and meaningful discussions and processes employed to analyze the implementation of any environmental policy with significant impacts on our citizens and economy. Mitigating the negative impact on our citizens needs to be the highest priority when considering any policies.
Why would our politicians double down on environmental policies that allow millions of acre-feet of fresh water to flow into a rising ocean instead of going into storage or put to beneficial use for agricultural and municipal purposes? The additional flows through the Sacramento Delta into the ocean under the auspices of saving the Delta Smelt have been a failure; fish populations have not improved in more than 25 years with these additional water flows.
Misguided environmental water policies in California have exacerbated and contributed to the overdraft of central valley aquifers, affecting the livelihood of our farmers and those supporting the agricultural industry. This is resulting in lost jobs, lost farm production, reduced availability of ample fresh fruits, vegetables and other farm products and higher costs to farmers and consumers.
We need reasonable, simple environmental policies and regulations. There must be a reasonable balance and process when determining and implementing environmental policies to insure there are minimal detrimental impacts on the citizens and economy of California. Regardless of your political affiliation, one has to look at the significant increase in our cost of living in California because of these onerous environmental policies. We need to use common sense in the way we develop and implement policies and regulation in California and be more selective in who we elect to represent us; otherwise, we are going to run the golden goose into the ground.
Geoffrey B. King is a certified public accountant in public practice in Bakersfield and an almond grower in Kern County.