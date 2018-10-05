As many readers may know, Measure N is on the Nov. 6 ballot within the city of Bakersfield. The City Council placed Measure N on the ballot after gathering extensive community feedback about its priorities for vital services, including over 25 community-based meetings and receiving input from over 1,000 residents.
If enacted, Measure N would provide reliable, locally-controlled funding to maintain and enhance community priorities including maintaining public safety services such as rapid emergency response times, preventing and investigating property crimes, keeping public areas safe and clean, and working with the community to address homelessness. Any funding generated by Measure N could not be taken by the state of California. The city’s top priority is keeping Bakersfield safe. However, Bakersfield has fewer police officers than other comparable cities.
According to a 2016 national study, Bakersfield had the third highest rate of auto thefts of any city in the United States and has a property crime rate that is 55 percent greater than comparable California cities. With the state releasing parolees and shortening sentences, these public safety issues continue to present concern throughout the community. Measure N, if enacted, would help address community concerns related to drugs, gangs and youth crimes, as well as help keep Bakersfield neighborhoods safe.
Additionally, Bakersfield firefighters operate out of 14 fire stations and responded to over 41,000 incidents last year. In 2017 alone, the Bakersfield Fire Department’s call volume increased by 12 percent – and over the last ten years it has increased by over 51 percent. The Bakersfield Fire Department is responding to a record number of calls for service with fewer staff than in 2008. Measure N would help keep city fire stations open and fully staffed, ensuring that firefighters can quickly respond to emergencies when seconds count.
Furthermore, the number of homeless individuals within Bakersfield has increased greatly over the past several years. Homelessness affects our departments and the community at large. If enacted, Measure N would provide resources to address homelessness through additional outreach operations by non-profit providers, expanding temporary shelter space and construction of affordable housing. Collaboratively working to reduce homelessness is in direct response to feedback received by the community over the past several months.
We are thankful for the robust community feedback the City received about their priorities for keeping Bakersfield safe. As a fiscally conservative city with an award winning budget approach, Measure N requires the establishment of an independent citizen’s oversight committee, published annual reports for public review, annual financial audits and distinct accounting procedures to ensure that, if enacted, Measure N funds are invested in manner that is consistent with community priorities.
For more information on Measure N, visit bakersfieldcity.us/vitalservices.
Lyle Martin is the Chief of Police and a 30-year veteran of the Bakersfield Police Department. Anthony Galagaza is the Fire Chief and 26-year veteran of the Bakersfield Fire Department.