Because I frequently speak about the different generations in the workplace and co-authored a book about how to manage Generation Z, I understand the temptation to overgeneralize about generations like William Davis did in his latest letter to the editor ("Generations have entitlement problems," Oct. 6).
What is safe to say about generations is that a group of people experienced the same events during their formative years (basically high school), which might have had a similar impact on them.
For example, my formative years were during the late 1970s and early 1980s. The Civil Rights Act (which, among other things, prohibits employers from discriminating against women) and the Equal Pay Act (which requires employers to pay women the same wages as men for doing the same job) were already a decade old then. In 1976, gymnast Nadia Comaneci scored perfect 10s and three gold medals at the Olympics and became the only person to simultaneously be on the cover of Time, Newsweek and Sports Illustrated magazines. Sandra Day O’Connor became the first woman on the United States Supreme Court, and Margaret Thatcher became the first woman Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
I was watching "Charlie’s Angels," "The Bionic Woman" and "Cagney and Lacey" on TV and listening to female rock stars like Pat Benatar, Joan Jett and Chrissy Hynde of the Pretenders. I attribute some of my determination to delay marriage, go to college, and have a career to receiving that giant dose of “girl power” at that time. Many of my friends were similarly influenced to follow the same path. However, not all female late-Baby Boomers were like my friends and me.
So, while I agree with Mr. Davis that members of Generation Z don’t know what it’s like to live without the Internet and smart phones (because they were born after their invention), I disagree with the many other things he said about them.
According to Mr. Davis, Gen Zers (as well as Millennials) “embrace socialism while echoing against America’s free market system, as they have been taught” and “are marching in lock-step with the Marxist teaching of our American tax-paid educational system.” I’m teaching three organizational behavior classes and one management class at CSU, Bakersfield this semester. The classes are intended to help students understand how organizations and managers can be as productive as possible (greater productivity = higher profits) so they can implement these strategies into their workplaces.
All my students are Gen Z and Millennial business majors who are very interested in earning lots of money when they graduate. I read Mr. Davis’s letter to them and asked what they know about socialism and Karl Marx. Their answers were basically “not much” and “Karl who?”
Additionally, according to a Business Insider poll of more than 1,800 people between the ages of 13 and 21, members of Gen Z are about as politically divided as everyone else. Who are all these Marxist Gen Zers to whom Mr. Davis is referring?
He continued, “Zoomers and millennials never lived in poverty and have never missed a meal.” According to the Census Bureau, 1 in 10 Americans and more than 22 percent of Kern County residents live in poverty. How is it that so many people live in poverty, but none of them are Millennials or Gen Zers?
Mr. Davis wrote that these two generations “have an entitlement problem.” Most of my students work full-time and are taking at least five classes this semester. That doesn’t seem like an entitlement problem to me.
Although easily refutable, Mr. Davis’s overgeneralizations about Gen Z and Millennials are problematic because they encourage the divisiveness that is already prevalent in this country and which, ultimately, could lead to its demise.
My students think Mr. Davis is probably mad at a grandchild or some other Gen Zer and is railing against the entire generation because of it (a dangerous practice called stereotyping, which we discussed in class). I invite him and anyone else who has a similar opinion to contact me if you would like to meet some hardworking Gen Zers who are hoping to increase their income soon. I know plenty of them that I’d be happy to introduce to you.
Robin Paggi is the owner of Human Resource Development by Robin Paggi and an adjunct business professor at CSU Bakersfield.