Robin Paggi is the owner of Human Resource Development by Robin Paggi. She also has a master's degree in psychology.

Because I frequently speak about the different generations in the workplace and co-authored a book about how to manage Generation Z, I understand the temptation to overgeneralize about generations like William Davis did in his latest letter to the editor ("Generations have entitlement problems," Oct. 6).

What is safe to say about generations is that a group of people experienced the same events during their formative years (basically high school), which might have had a similar impact on them.