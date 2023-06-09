“You cannot have a proud and chivalrous spirit if your conduct is mean and paltry; for whatever a man's actions are, such must be his spirit.” — Demosthenes
OK, so you say you may not like the man, but you like his policies: America First, strong military, limited government, reduced regulations, local control, reduced taxes, balanced budget, unilateralism in foreign affairs and international trade.
But doesn’t he have more? Isn’t a person’s life a public record of their personal policies played out in real time? For much of his life we have watched — and continue to watch — him publicly play them out:
• To create fictional personas of himself and fictional stories about himself via a fictional publicity agent played by himself.
• At the very first of his administration, because he thinks he’s brighter than everyone else, and because it wasn’t his idea or of his creation, to toss the pandemic playbook Obama handed him resulting in over a million American COVID deaths.
• When COVID hit, his policy was to deny it, then say it would be gone by Easter, then to stop testing for it because to find COVID cases meant to recognize, count and record them.
• To blame everyone else but himself when things go wrong.
• But first to deny that anything’s wrong.
• To think he’s the most brilliant person around and to think only his ideas matter.
• To believe and act as though he’s above the law.
• To lie so often no one knows what to believe.
• To artificially manufacture problems and grievances where there aren’t any.
• Then to set himself up as the only solution for them.
• To mock those who beg to differ with him rather than engage in intelligent discourse.
• To rashly act with only cursory, if any, thinking through.
• To provoke fights among his advisors and others for sport.
• To turn win/win international economic and trade arrangements into win/lose conquests.
• To starkly divide the world into friend or foe — with no middle ground.
• To close his mind to anything of nuance.
• To not simply disagree with someone, but to turn them into roadkill.
• To pull away from America’s longstanding commitments around the globe.
• To pull out of the JCPOA — giving Iran the opportunity to quickly become an unrestrained nuclear power.
• To pull out of climate agreements.
• To threaten to pull out of NATO making our longstanding European partners consider going ahead with their own arrangements — often at odds with ours.
• To threaten to restructure or eliminate Article Five of our NATO commitment.
• To undercut our free press, our DOJ, our Judiciary, our legislative bodies by his constant lies and false accusations.
• To let armed militia members bypass metal detectors at the Ellipse so they could parade to the Hill to wreak their Jan. 6 havoc.
• To inflame his multitudes with phony baloney then sell himself as their only hope.
• To whip up armed crowds of his supporters to do his destructive bidding, allowing him to plead his innocence.
• To “stand back and stand by” himself while armed and violent protesters clashed, crashed, slashed, and trashed their way through our Capitol to disrupt an election he knew he lost.
• To be so impulsive, erratic and unpredictable that no one has a clue about what he’s going to do.
• To idealize, even praise, thugs and contemptible authoritarian despots despite their record of starving, killing, poisoning, imprisoning and otherwise disposing of people for political and personal reasons.
• To stoke angry grievance, racism, sexism, nationalism, tribalism, white nationalism and white supremacy.
• To create so much chaos that nothing is ever settled, and no one ever gets the full picture or measure of what’s happening. Nor can anyone hold him accountable. (Until maybe now.)
The effects of the above?
• Made our allies and partners so doubtful of our reliability, trustworthiness and steadfastness that they cast off on their own and hook up with others.
• He now is facing at least two dozen civil and criminal actions.
• His example is encouragement for uncivil and lawless behavior among copycats and Rambo wannabes.
Saying you like his policies while ignoring the rest is like saying of an unabashed, self-admitted, jury-convicted sexual predator you like his leadership skills. We’re better than that.
Aren’t we?
Brik McDill, PhD., is a retired psychologist and author.