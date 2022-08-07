There is an adage that is still relevant to our times. Elections have consequences.

This past Fourth of July, I enjoyed fireworks and the displaying of flags and ruminated whether patriotism requires more of us. It reminded me of a community meeting I attended in Wasco a few months back where citizens complained that criminals were committing offenses but not being held accountable. If they happened to be convicted and sentenced, law enforcement released the culprits within days. I understood those criticisms.