There is an adage that is still relevant to our times. Elections have consequences.
This past Fourth of July, I enjoyed fireworks and the displaying of flags and ruminated whether patriotism requires more of us. It reminded me of a community meeting I attended in Wasco a few months back where citizens complained that criminals were committing offenses but not being held accountable. If they happened to be convicted and sentenced, law enforcement released the culprits within days. I understood those criticisms.
At the Wasco meeting, the presenters explained that the criminals' early release predicament was caused by liberal legislators in Sacramento who coddled criminals.
This article provides context for that unsatisfactory response, but more importantly it underscores our duty as voters to challenge assumptions advanced in support of propositions or legislation. The candidates we elect and the propositions we ratify have enduring consequences.
The Three Strikes Law is a perfect example. As a judge, I sentenced defendants to lengthy local incarceration only to have them appear before me on a new offense within weeks. When I asked law enforcement officers why these convicted criminals were out of custody so soon, they would respond “Fed Cap.”
In the early 1990s in California, crime appeared to be increasing. Parolees with serious felony records were committing new violent crimes. In response, a swell of anger coalesced among citizens and community leaders and Proposition 184, the Three Strikes law, was the result. The proposition passed in 1994 by a 72 percent to 27 percent margin. It mandated that any felon previously convicted of two serious felonies would be sentenced to 25 years to life for any third felony conviction.
“Three strikes and you’re out” became the mantra of the day. Republicans and Democrats alike embraced Three Strikes without anyone seriously challenging the premise that its passage would deter habitual offenders from reoffending because of the harsh sentence. But the idea was very alluring. The tougher a politician’s stance on crime, the more appealing he or she was to voters.
But the righteous anger that spurred this proposition had unforeseen consequences. Prison populations exploded. The California Department of Corrections, designed to accommodate 80,000 inmates ,was housing close to 160,000 prisoners by 2004. Lawsuits were filed alleging prison conditions were so deplorable, due to overcrowded conditions, that an inmates’ Eighth Amendment right to be free of cruel and unusual punishment was being violated. The CDC was woefully unprepared to meet the needs of the burgeoning prison population.
Eventually the state entered into an agreement with the federal court to remedy the situation. Later in Plata v. Schwarzenegger (2010) 603 F 3d 1088, the federal court found, “Three years after entering into the consent decree, not a single prison had successfully implemented the remedial procedures, despite the fact that a 'significant number' of inmates had died as a direct result of substandard medical care — a fact the state openly acknowledges... If the system is not dramatically overhauled an unconscionable degree of suffering and death is sure to continue.”
In this and other federal court rulings, the governor was given two years to reduce the prison population to 137.5 percent of design capacity or the federal government threatened to take over the operations of the CDC. California had no money to build new prisons so our governor and Legislature were charged with enacting new laws to reduce the prison population.
Thus, propositions 36, 47 and 57 were adopted by the voters to achieve this end. Three Strikes was amended to require that the third felony conviction be a violent felony. Sentencing laws were amended to permit inmates to earn additional custody credits to reduce sentences by participating in rehabilitation courses. We voters adopted laws reclassifying certain felonious behavior, like possession of methamphetamine, to a misdemeanor.
When the state realized these efforts were inadequate to properly reduce the prison population, laws were enacted to realign prison sentences so that non-violent offenders, like persons convicted of drug and theft crimes, were allowed to serve state prison sentences in county jails. Thus, the “Fed Cap” was born. Just like the CDC, local jails have a limited number of cells to incarcerate lawbreakers.
So, unless taxpayers are prepared to build more jails, demand will continue to exceed supply. So, when the jail is close to full capacity, the sheriff is forced to release the thief, drunken driver or drug addict to make room for the rapist, child molester or murderer. Due to these circumstances, it is very difficult to hold low-level criminals accountable.
Thus, today communities are experiencing a crime wave resulting from a policy shift we voters made 28 years ago. What seemed the right thing to do then was not fully vetted. We voters failed to challenge the assumption that harsher sentences would reduce crime. I say this not to cast blame but to emphasize the critical importance of our role as voters. We have an obligation to challenge the assumptions upon which propositions are made and scrutinize candidates who offer simple solutions to complex problems. Our failure to challenge the assumption of the Three Strikes law has cost taxpayers millions of dollars and, at the end of day, public safety is still compromised.
Going forward, voters must insist our elected representatives embrace evidence-based solutions. We must be wary of politicians who take advantage of a community’s anger or fear and insist they provide thorough assessments in support of their positions. We voters must challenge a candidate who insists our 2020 presidential election was stolen without providing reliable proof of fraud. We must question the notion that sweeping changes to our election laws are necessary in the absence of proof of rampant voter fraud. We must demand politicians who contend climate change is a hoax or reasonable gun control is not necessary to provide competent evidence to support their stances.
Three Strikes has taught us our failure to question premises that support legislation carries a heavy price. Voters must utilize critical thinking skills. This may require that we not limit our information sources to CNN or Fox News or untrustworthy blogs. We must avoid the “silo syndrome,” where we only listen to opinions that already reflect our beliefs and disregard alternatives. Reading the Op-Ed sections of major newspapers like The New York Times, The Washington Post or The Wall Street Journal, in addition to The Californian, to consider the views of serious thinkers is helpful.
Our democracy cannot be taken for granted. As Benjamin Franklin reminds us, “We have created a republic, if we can keep it.”
Robert Tafoya is a retired Kern County Superior Court judge.