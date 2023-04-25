Erin Auerbach.jpeg

While discussing commencement at Bakersfield College with one of my classes, I asked how many students planned to walk at the ceremony on May 12. One said that because she will transfer to a university, she wanted to wait until she earned her bachelor’s degree to do it.

She certainly wasn’t the first or only student to feel this way, but my reaction was visceral. Why opt out of celebrating a significant accomplishment? Had COVID, and everything it denied all of us for more than two years, taught us nothing about taking advantage of all life’s milestones?