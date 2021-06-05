As an Asian American who suffered an abusive upbringing, I discovered through a high school mentor that college was the way out. Higher education saved me and I know it can save so many others, if only it were easier to navigate the overly complex world of financial aid to make accessing higher education possible.
I had help, but many don’t. We can make a brighter future possible for tens of thousands more students if we simply change archaic barriers in how we apply for and distribute financial aid.
California’s higher education system is known to be one of the best in the nation, with some of the best academic pathways and financial aid awards to ensure students are supported on their path to a brighter future. But COVID-19 interrupted, and students were some of the first and hardest hit. Many of our state’s so-called robust support systems failed many who need them most.
I am proud to work on behalf of the many California students who see higher education as a path to a better future and who may also have weathered many setbacks. I was born and raised in Bakersfield by an immigrant Filipino family. I struggled with abuse growing up, as many Asian American women my age do.
My home environment came to a boiling point and I had no choice but to leave. At my university, CSU Bakersfield, I explored the option of a dependency override at the financial aid office. After collecting numerous letters, the department granted me a dependency override and access to a Cal Grant award. It was my golden ticket to freedom, and I felt just like Charlie in Willie Wonka.
When I received financial aid and began living by myself, my world flourished. I was not worried about my complicated home environment and could participate in extracurriculars that would make a difference in my future. I was exposed to enriching opportunities like internships in Washington, D.C., getting involved in Associated Students Inc. and the California State Student Association and even becoming CSUB’s first student trustee.
Then COVID-19 hit, we all made the transition to virtual learning, I lost my summer internship and became homeless in June 2020. I stayed at CSUB’s emergency housing available to students at the dorms while I got back on my feet.
Suddenly my financial aid lifeline was interrupted. Due to the complexity of the system, I did not know why I was no longer receiving a grant, despite being homeless.
My story demonstrates what so many California college students go through when they attempt to access Cal Grants. The application process is confusing, with award amounts that vary widely. The current Cal Grant system is based on out-of-date requirements, like age and time out of high school, which cuts off higher education access for so many Californians. These barriers even feel more impenetrable for first generation students like me who do not have supportive families to walk them through the complicated aid process.
In this legislative session, elected leaders are considering Assembly Bill 1456, a proposal to streamline and simplify Cal Grant process. The proposal will align California’s financial aid system with the federal government’s Student Aid index to more accurately assess student income and address the true cost of higher education.
Under this framework, 280,000 more students from every sector of California higher education will be eligible for aid while maintaining current tuition and fee coverage or maximum award amounts.
State leaders have an opportunity to reimagine a financial aid system that opens doors for students instead of closing them. What are we waiting for? Thousands of more students like me are out there, from Sacramento to the Central Valley, the north coast to San Diego. Let’s act now.
Krystal Raynes, a first-generation student attending California State University-Bakersfield, is a student trustee on the CSU Board. These opinions are her own.