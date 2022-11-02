As a teacher, I take on many roles. I’m part nag, part coach. Part taskmaster, part cruise director. This past week was a pretty typical one in the world of teaching high school. It involved mostly prying phones out of students’ hands, badgering them to do a little more than they wanted to, and pushing them to sharpen their writing and reading skills.
Nothing felt amiss, so imagine my surprise when I came home to find a flyer taped to my door warning me that I and my students are “under attack by liberal Sacramento interests.”
Not once this week did a liberal from Sacramento try to barge into my classroom. In fact, now that I think about it, I don’t think a "liberal Sacramento interest" even sent me an email. Liberal Sacramento Interest does sound vaguely threatening. Now that I am aware of the danger, perhaps I should stop being concerned about that freshman who reads at a fourth-grade level and turn my attention to this bigger, more looming issue.
This flyer from a certain school board hopeful also criticizes people who “refused to stand up” to Anthony Fauci and makes several references to mask mandates, leading one to wonder if this was perhaps delayed in the mail for a year. While we could all benefit from examining our collective responses to the pandemic, this person is not advocating healthy reflection, but is instead leveraging our collective pain in the service of personal ambition.
As in any political document, there is a list of promises, checklist style on the back. I agree with some of the points on that list. Like this hopeful trustee, I too agree that Kern High should continue to provide career training along with A-G options for college-bound students. College and career readiness is an issue that is top of mind for many in education. However, the other bulleted items — the indoctrination of children, masking, and boys using the girls’ bathroom — are grist for the mill of inflammatory talk shows, but they are non-issues in the day-to-day life of high school.
Our schools experienced massive disruption during the first year of the pandemic. The second year was one of perpetual uncertainty. Recent test data shows us that our students are contending with significant learning loss. Likewise, many teachers and staff are worn ragged from the near constant changes of the past two years. But there are bright spots as well. Those events that build school spirit, like sports, rallies and dances, are back. And many educators are interested in new ways of teaching to reach the varied learners in their classrooms.
We are finally regaining some stability, which leads me to feel deeply concerned about the combative messaging of that flyer on my door.
Encoded in this slickly designed document is a promise to bring the chaos of culture wars out of the ether of the internet and into the real world of our school board meetings. The word "fight" is used more than once on the flyer, but the word "listen" never makes an appearance. Likewise missing are the words "empathize," "cooperate" or "support."
Our schools do not need more fighting.
Here is what we do need: smaller class sizes, new textbooks, drug treatment and diversion programs, clear expectations for behavior, cooperation with parents, and, dare I say, love and patience with one another.
Real leadership, true leadership, is a devotion. A great leader understands that their position is one of service. A leader is one who values differing opinions and unites people with opposing perspectives. Bringing the flashbangs of the culture wars into our school boards will, in the end, benefit only one person: she who pulls the pin.
Kelly Damian has been an educator since 1997. She teaches English at Stockdale High School.