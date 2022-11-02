Kelly Damian
As a teacher, I take on many roles. I’m part nag, part coach. Part taskmaster, part cruise director. This past week was a pretty typical one in the world of teaching high school. It involved mostly prying phones out of students’ hands, badgering them to do a little more than they wanted to, and pushing them to sharpen their writing and reading skills.

Nothing felt amiss, so imagine my surprise when I came home to find a flyer taped to my door warning me that I and my students are “under attack by liberal Sacramento interests.”