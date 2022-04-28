At the dawn of the 20th century, a father and son, using nothing but an auger and their own hands, dug a hole 70 feet deep along the banks of the Kern River and discovered an oil reservoir so massive that it launched a boom. From that day in 1899 to today, the story of oil and the story of Bakersfield have been inextricably linked.
The precious resource was stored in rock formations deep underground for millions of years until early prospectors like the team who discovered the Kern River Oil Field found a way to coax it to the surface. An entire industry of wildcatters, drillers, geologists, engineers and innovators has fueled more than a century of progress and built a thriving community in Kern County for the men and women who have spent their lives working in the oilfields.
And the same geological basins that have yielded this precious resource — so unique from other basins in California — hold the power to help move us forward again, to advance energy innovation for the future.
The California Energy Research Center at California State University, Bakersfield, in partnership with Lawrence Livermore National Lab, Livermore Lab Foundation, the California Council on Science and Technology, and Climate Now is hosting a carbon sequestration symposium from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 29. The free, live webinar of the symposium is open to the community. The goal is to bring together the top minds for research presentations, discussions and strategy in pursuit of a shared purpose: To reduce heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the air.
Speakers include Roger Aines, George Peridas and Kim Mayfield, scientists from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory; Kate Gordon, senior advisor to the Energy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy; Ken Haney, carbon management strategic advisor from California Resources Corporation; Bill Bartling, a consultant formerly of the California Department of Conservation; Josh Stolaroff, co-founder and chief technology officer of Mote Hydrogen; and CSUB’s distinguished faculty whose expertise ranges across disciplines, from business to geology and beyond.
We’re honored to also include two special panel moderators: Amber Mace, CEO of the California Council on Science and Technology, a statewide organization focusing on science policy, and James Lawler, founder and host of Climate Now, a multimedia platform dedicated to climate and carbon technologies and solutions.
“Getting to Neutral: Options for Negative Carbon Emissions in California,” a 2020 report by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, addresses practices and technologies to achieve California’s goal of economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2045.
One of those strategies is carbon sequestration, which captures atmospheric carbon dioxide, converts it to liquid using the same technology often employed in enhanced oil recovery, and stores it safely underground in rock formations.
Here in California’s oil capital, a century of geological research has yielded extensive data from oil and gas operations, and our region has an eager workforce with the skills and training to perform the work.
That makes Kern County ground zero for carbon sequestration and future energy job opportunities that will come for thousands of workers as our economy evolves, innovates and grows.
CSUB is ready to join together with our partners, for it is our region that is uniquely suited to lead the state forward.
And we are not waiting to get started.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed $83 million for CSUB’s Energy Innovation Center, an urgently needed hub of excellence where research, ingenuity and vital collaborations among industry, scientists, academia and the community will advance technologies like carbon sequestration, converting biomass into fuels, and other new chapters in our region’s proud tradition of energy production.
More than 100 years ago, legions of dreamers, innovators and pioneers converged on this land endowed by the richest mineral resources in the state and through their hard work and optimism, a vision for the future of our region was born.
We are inheritors of that fearless spirit and ingenuity, and it is up to us to forge our own future, one that advances science and sustainability, stimulates the regional economy, and creates opportunities for our workforce.
Please join the CSUB Carbon Sequestration Symposium Webinar and learn where we are, and where we’re headed.
Register for the symposium Webinar at https://csub.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YpdXHsXVSW6z_wfhziwbsw
Lynnette Zelezny is the president of California State University, Bakersfield.