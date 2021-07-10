Robert Price’s report (April 17) on the fascinating life and death of Dr. Gerald Haslam was excellent. As a world-class author and university professor, Haslam never forgot his roots in Oildale, Price commented.
One additional dimension of his life and career needs to be added and praised.
With the use (and abuse) of words today — especially in politics — Haslam’s career-long dedication to the disciplines of General Semantics has never been more needed. Each of us should emulate Gerry’s proper use of the words he spoke and those he wrote.
Three relevant principles of General Semantics today are:
• The map is not the territory. Words are only symbols, not the object(s) they describe.
• A two-valued orientation should be avoided. The solution is not a choice from only your view and mine. Compromises are usually workable – within principle, of course – to reach consensus.
• “Snarl words” and “purr words” unfortunately often serve as substitutes for serious thought and well-reasoned debate.
Informally described, General Semantics is a system of principles and best practices based on “how man uses words and, more importantly, how words use man.” Even this long-standing gender-specific description is now challenged — as is the longer-standing “Founding Fathers” where acceptable usage now is simply, “Founders” or “Framers.”
Other examples abound such as:
• changing school “holidays” from their seasonal reference to a simple, non-descript “days off” is an obvious effort to destroy our personal as well as our national values.
• total avoidance of pronouns such as “he” or “she” or “his” or hers” defies nature; and
• skipping “under God” from our Pledge of Allegiance is another effort to destroy our nation’s faith-based values.
Taking word usage to another level of abstraction is the new notion of “cancel culture” in which an otherwise competent employee is destroyed professionally for use of unacceptable (to some) terminology — or a product is banned because its name connotes racism in the eyes of others.
When political debates are conducted in full view of others and one side is clearly wrong and justifiably losing the debate, steps are frequently taken by the loser to destroy the winning opponent through words that denigrate our fundamental national values — or simply by calling the opponent “racist.”
A couple of years ago, Gerry told me in an email, “I employ General Semantics principles constantly in the op-eds and other opinion pieces I now publish.
He learned these principles from a great teacher — Dr. S. I. (Don) Hayakawa — when Hayakawa was a professor at San Francisco State. Hayakawa’s popular classes were consistently over-subscribed. Haslam was a graduate student at that time. Over the years, they collaborated with others to produce a scholarly quarterly journal on General Semantics called (appropriately) “Etc.”
Gerry moved on to teach English at Sonoma State as Hayakawa became president of San Francisco State and later US Senator from California. Yet, they remained in close contact. After Hayakawa’s death in 1992, Gerry continued his friendship with Hayakawa’s older son, Alan.
As Price commented, “Haslam always kept one foot in his hometown.” For example, in signing for me his 427-page book he and his wife had written on “The Enigmatic Life of Hayakawa,” he wrote, “For John, all the best from an Oildale couple — Gerry and Janice Haslam.”
Today’s weaponizing of words in politics violate most, if not all, principles of General Semantics. I don’t know if Gerry was a Republican or a Democrat, a conservative or a liberal, an elite or a populist. That has never been the issue. I do know what mattered to Gerry was how we use words for clear and honest communication — written and oral — not the political distortion and denigration nor the woke-focused character assassinations we see all too frequently today.
General semantics principles and best practices should be required reading for all in politics today — and in our schools in lieu of Critical Race Theory.
Gerry would undoubtedly approve.
John Pryor is a local management consultant and life-long resident of Bakersfield.