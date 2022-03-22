“We in America have everything in common except, of course, language.” — Oscar Wilde
The confirmation hearings on Supreme Court Justice candidate Ketanji Brown Jackson will focus in part on two issues: Originalism and Textualism defined broadly as understanding the meaning of the words of our Constitution in their “original understanding at the time of writing” (Originalism) and taking the objective meaning of the words of the Constitution’s text uninfluenced by any text external to it (Textualism).
As defined, originalism and textualism are psychologically and linguistically naïve and don’t deliver expected similarity of opinion as can be seen in the divergent opinions written by Supreme Court originalists/textualists of the same political party — the late Justice Scalia and Justice Thomas in Hamdi (2004), and nine other cases. Both are Republicans, Originalists, and Federalists. They read the same words and weigh the same facts with the same legal and political bent of mind. And come to completely different conclusions of law. Their disparities of reasoning and opinion throw doubt on the belief that exact word meaning can be found in the written words themselves.
Yes, words have meaning, but words are understood via personally developed dictionaries in human brains. Each brain, with its dictionary, is infused with personal beliefs, values, priorities and cultural background biases and prejudices. It’s unique to its owner. One cannot climb into someone else’s brain and read and use their dictionary. They can use only their own to get at the meaning of another’s words.
In the same way, today’s reader of words nearly 250 years old can never get into the brains of our original originalists and textualists. The framers themselves didn’t and couldn’t even agree with each other contemporaneously on the meanings of certain key words and ideas. You could argue that there is an uninterrupted stream of legal opinions and commentary for the past 200 years which reliably guide and inform today’s opinions. But you could also argue that this stream isn’t entirely unlike two hundred years’ worth of the childhood game of telephone in which you pass along info with unconscious spin added. That external non-constitutional stream, by the way, overthrows the core premise of textualism.
Bear with me. We each develop from non-verbal infants to word-using adults. To the words we hear we give meanings grounded in our daily experiences from which we each assemble a personalized mental dictionary of word meanings. Each dictionary starts with concrete words referring to physical objects (like apples and oranges) or actions (like run and jump) and builds upward to more abstract words referring to ideas more susceptible to shades of differences in meaning (like justice or truth).
While there is broad, if universal, agreement on the meanings of concrete words, it’s with the more emotive, abstract and multiple-meaning words that we run into trouble. No matter the discipline, no matter the attempted tightness of the meaning of a non-concrete word or term, we each bring our personal mental dictionary to our communication with others.
Furthermore, when we communicate with written words, shorn of their paralanguage, we run into snags. Wait, what? Paralanguage? When we communicate in person, we deliver our words with gestures, emotion, intonation, facial expressions, body posture and myriad other subtle nonverbal cues. Linguists have long noted that word meanings come to be understood not just by the naked words themselves, but by the total physical, emotional and tonal “bundle” enveloping them. Remove that and things go sideways.
So, 55 wealthy, land-owning, privileged, racist, white men got together — shades drawn, doors locked. In sworn secrecy the framers designed an untested experimental government they couldn’t sell until they added the Bill of Rights.
Do we today share the same word meanings with the America of the mid- to late-1700s? Pick up the first dictionary ever compiled by Dr. Johnson (1755) and see how well your mental dictionary matches his. Since the originalists/textualists on the Supreme Court can’t agree with each other today on how to understand and apply the Constitution’s words, how likely is it that they will agree over words written nearly two and a half centuries ago?
The framers weren’t in agreement with each other on their final product and left it deliberately unfinished with written instructions in it describing how to make continuous improvement to it. Ten generations later we still argue over its original meaning. And its current meaning. Our Constitution was designed to be a living, adaptive thing. Language itself is a living, changing thing. How exactly do you freeze either? You can’t. Therein lies the rub.
Brik McDill, Ph.D., of Bakersfield is a psychologist and an Associate of the Kegley Institute of Ethics.