Hugh Hewitt does not believe much has come out of the Jan. 6 hearings as per his article ‘What the Jan. 6 hearings have — and haven’t — accomplished’ of July 31. It is, he says, “theater performed to sow skepticism among the moderate Republicans and independents in Trump’s orbit.” Along those lines, Rep. Kevin McCarthy has also argued that the Jan. 6 Select Committee is a political show.
People are what they say and both speak from experience. Recall the House Select Committee on Benghazi. Quoting The Wall Street Journal, McCarthy “stumbled when he suggested in a TV interview that a House investigation into the Benghazi, Libya, attack was done for political purposes.”
Further, recall that the Benghazi committee subpoenaed then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to testify — and she did for a period of 11 hours. Similarly, the Jan. 6 Committee subpoenaed Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy, however, refuses to testify.
Now, I don’t disagree that Democrats may be playing the hearings to their advantage. And it will help them to a certain extent. But Republicans will do the same in the future. They already have as their targets innocent civilians: Hunter Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Neither Hunter nor Dr. Fauci is a politician but apparently they will be fed to the politicians of the Republican party if the Republicans succeed in taking the House. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Republican Party claims that these “investigations (Hunter and Fauci) are sought by GOP voters.” James Comer, R., Ky., the top Republican on the oversight panel “called such probes “red meat” for GOP voters…”.
Hmm! So, it’s not just politicians seeking political theater? Yes, we can find political theater on the Democrats' side as well.
Political show or not, the Jan. 6 committee has revealed evidence that paints a national embarrassment: The confirmation of no voter fraud, the evidence of inciting the insurrection, the personal testimonies of complete chaos, the actual intent on sabotaging the transfer of power, the loss of life, etc.
Let’s not downplay the Jan. 6 insurrection. The insurrection is derogatory to our democracy, to the Constitution, to our sovereignty. And, it’s all the worse because it was fomented, and “fermented” by blatant, irresponsible, selfish lies.
The revealed evidence — not the “political show” itself — is blowing up the former president’s 2024 political aspirations. He is being blown up by his own dynamite.
Arguably, Mr. Trump had his intentions of remaining in power since before being elected. Recall his bogus voter fraud claims in 2016. Furthermore, on May 11, 2017, after being elected, he took the next step and formed the “Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.” Long story short, this commission was a tool to justify discredited claims of widespread voter fraud. Not being able to support it, it was eventually shut down.
Forward to the 2020 election. Mr. Trump loses fair and square but continues the fight (as was his Constitutional right). He lost 61 court cases and to-date there is no evidence substantiating the bogus claims.
The Jan. 6 Committee hearings have demonstrated a blatant dereliction of duty on the part of President Trump. After being diligently advised to do his duty in protecting Congress, Mr. Trump’s inactions were also derogatory to his oath, and the Constitution.
Democracy got a black eye on Jan. 6, 2021.
Adding insult to injury, the day after the insurrection, McCarthy and 146 other Republicans voted to overturn the 2020 election. That is to say, to overturn the will of the people without any evidence of fraud. These votes will go into history as part of a political show and/or an act of political imbecility.
Any decent politician, regardless of party affiliation, should defend the will of the people — through and through.
Luis Medina has a background in construction management and real estate development.