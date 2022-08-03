Luis Medina

Luis Medina has a background in construction management and real estate development.

Hugh Hewitt does not believe much has come out of the Jan. 6 hearings as per his article ‘What the Jan. 6 hearings have — and haven’t — accomplished’ of July 31. It is, he says, “theater performed to sow skepticism among the moderate Republicans and independents in Trump’s orbit.” Along those lines, Rep. Kevin McCarthy has also argued that the Jan. 6 Select Committee is a political show.

People are what they say and both speak from experience. Recall the House Select Committee on Benghazi. Quoting The Wall Street Journal, McCarthy “stumbled when he suggested in a TV interview that a House investigation into the Benghazi, Libya, attack was done for political purposes.”