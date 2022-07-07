I always find Stephen Moore’s articles to be half-truths or misleading. His latest articles, “Great Biden Recession of 2022 is already here” of June 23, and “Biden is the supply chain problem” of June 29, are not an exception.
We are in an election year and both political parties are out to convince you and/or deceive you. Although it is true we have high inflation and it is very possible we may have a recession, the inflation is not entirely due to the Biden administration as Mr. Moore has alluded.
Moreover, the high inflation we are seeing is not unique to the United States: The inflation is global. For example, the Wall Street Journal just reported that the inflation in the Eurozone for the month of May hit a record of 8.1 percent.
I submit to you that the inflation we are seeing globally is a result of the following: 1. Too much fiat money printed during the last recessions by many countries; 2.) the shortages caused by global economic sanctions on Russia due to the Ukraine war and the war itself; 3.) the controlled oil drilling and lower oil volume production by OPEC and Russia; 4.) reduced access to credit in the oil and gas industry in the U.S.; 5.) the initial shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; and 6.) the very low interest rates since 2009.
Inflation is a general rise in prices caused by too much money chasing too few products.
So, you might ask: How did we get to have too much money? Consider the Trump tax cuts which have saved us several trillions since the Trump years. The tax cuts are still in play to date. Furthermore, the Trump administration’s CARES Act provided $2.2 trillion in economic stimulus in the first half of 2020 due to COVID-19. The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 added $2.3 trillion for spending and COVID-19 stimulus. Lastly, consider $1.8 trillion from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan. Collectively, I venture to guess it is around $10 trillion.
The way to control inflation is to raise the cost of money and take money out of the economy. It is the Federal Reserve System which has been mandated with the responsibility of controlling inflation and maintaining an appropriate employment rate via its available tools. One tool is the calibration of key interest rates.
In this regard, the Federal Reserve System (the Fed) acted too late in raising the benchmark interest rate. The Fed recently increased the benchmark interest rate by three-fourths of a percent. In hindsight, the Fed should have done so earlier and before waiting for specific economic data.
As an independent institution, neither Congress nor the president can instruct the Fed on how to do its job (e.g. raise or lower interest rates).
That said, common folk don’t see that. As a result, the Biden administration is under pressure “to do something." Whatever can be done by the administration, however, will not be a quick fix or a panacea before the midterm election. The elimination of the gas tax for three months may help but, in my opinion, will not move the needle to avoid a recession.
It takes money to make money. So when credit gets costly, the economy slows down. What this means is that some time this year, or next, people may lose their jobs in an effort to lower inflation.
So, we’ve had tax cuts still in play (Trump administration), free money (Trump’s CARES Act, and Biden’s American Rescue Plan, and the Consolidated Appropriations Act), free printed/fiat money, and historically very low interest rates that finally contributed to an already expected rise in inflation and the expectations of a recession. The inflation and possible recession can primarily be attributed to the Federal Reserve.
Luis Medina has a background in construction management and real estate development.