“You knew the job was dangerous when you took it, Fred!” This is the refrain Super Chicken often uses to remind his sidekick, Fred, that danger is just part of the job. In a cartoon world it is easy to survive being blown up, dropped off a cliff, or crawling out of a landslide unscathed, but not so in the real world.
Dangerous jobs and job tasks still exist, but fortunately the occupational safety profession/discipline has come into its own and the commitment to worker safety is robust. This is particularly true in Kern County.
Twenty-five years ago a small group of safety professionals joined together and formed the Bakersfield Chapter of the American Society of Safety Professionals. Originally a section of the Central Valley Chapter in Fresno, these forward-thinking professionals believed Kern County could support its own chapter. Thanks go to Central Valley for supporting this birth. Today the Bakersfield Chapter is considered one of the premier chapters in the country, earning the highest award the society bestows.
Through ASSP I have met some truly remarkable professionals, whose dedication to the workforce they serve and their discipline is impressive. Whether the issue is hazardous materials handling, fire protection, machine safety, fire prevention, confined spaces, excavations, electrical hazards, fall prevention, ergonomics, or workers’ compensation, there is a community of professionals willing to assist each other and it lifts all of Kern County.
Membership in the Bakersfield Chapter is now 425 strong and the types of employers represented is impressive: agriculture, transportation, energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, schools, public works, government, construction and business. Although safety is represented by a wide range of industry and disciplines, their common core is a heart of service. Safety professionals are dedicated to protecting people, property and the environment – while also protecting profits.
Thankfully safety is no longer viewed as a drain on resources by management. Smart administrations understand that safe operations are efficient operations. Through the years Bakersfield ASSP has been a strong advocate for workplace safety and the advancement of the profession. It has promoted a strong networking community and sported several common interest groups and practice specialties including: Women in Safety Excellence (WISE), Hispanic Safety Professionals (HSP), Construction Practice groups, Risk Management, and more.
Three student sections associated with the chapter (Bakersfield College, CSU Bakersfield and Taft College) have encouraged a path of education into the safety profession. Thousands of dollars in scholarships have been awarded every year and the chapter also financially supports its members with a professional development reimbursement program.
Each month there is an amazing professional development speaker at the chapter meeting, and there have been a host of interesting field trips/facility tours where safety can be seen in its varying contexts. Even the pandemic couldn’t keep the chapter down, as there was a pivot to virtual/remote meetings. The strong commitment to networking to support each other during ever-changing operating rules for business and industry has never wavered.
Even though its annual conference at the Rabobank Convention Center was postponed for the pandemic, it returned as strong as ever with more than 400 registered in 2022. The way work is performed is constantly changing, from the Industrial Revolution to the automation revolution, work processes, raw materials,and systems are evolving. This work evolution presents new hazards and sometimes a new level of complexity. Thankfully we have a dedicated group of professionals ready to face what comes next, striving to ensure that earning a living shouldn’t cost a body part.
In Kern County, safety is alive and well (see what I did there?). The Bakersfield Chapter of the American Society of Safety Professionals meets the first Wednesday of each month at 7 a.m. at Hodel’s restaurant. The chapter website is Bakersfield.assp.org. On Oct. 4 we are celebrating the chapter’s 25th year anniversary with a 25-year roll back ($10 breakfast price) and a message from Society President Jim Thornton. Everyone associated with the safety profession is encouraged to attend; guests are always welcome. RSVPs are helpful: CVochoska@aeraenergy.com.
Catherine Jones is past president of Bakersfield ASSP and the professor of the occupational safety and risk management program at Bakersfield College.