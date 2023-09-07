64f75cf648528.bio_image-jpg.jpg

Catherine Jones is past president of Bakersfield ASSP and the professor of the occupational safety and risk management program at Bakersfield College.

“You knew the job was dangerous when you took it, Fred!” This is the refrain Super Chicken often uses to remind his sidekick, Fred, that danger is just part of the job. In a cartoon world it is easy to survive being blown up, dropped off a cliff, or crawling out of a landslide unscathed, but not so in the real world.

Dangerous jobs and job tasks still exist, but fortunately the occupational safety profession/discipline has come into its own and the commitment to worker safety is robust. This is particularly true in Kern County.